UPDATE: 4 apartment buildings under construction catch fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - An apartment complex under construction caught fire Friday night.

The fire was around 8:20 p.m. near Rochelle Avenue and Hualapai Way, between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Both Clark County Fire and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue have responded to the scene. There were 8 engines, 1 truck, 1 rescue, 2 battalion chiefs, and the air resource unit with a total of more than 40 personnel on scene.

Crews had to cut through the construction fencing around the complex to get access.

Clark County Fire reported that the fire involved four separate apartment buildings that contain 8 apartments each which were under construction. Of the 4 buildings, 1 is destroyed, 2 are heavily damaged, and 1 sustained minor damage.

Crews continued to put out hot spots and monitored all areas for flare ups. Firefighters were expected to be on scene for much of the evening.



The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is considered suspicious in nature. Damages have not been estimated at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

