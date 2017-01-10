UPDATE: Operation FireHEAT bring gifts to infant burned in northwest Las Vegas fire

UPDATE JAN. 9: Local firefighters and Operation FireHEAT came together to help a family who lost everything after their home went up in flames.

In the fire, the 9-month-old son Christopher was also burned.

"I heard the sizzle on his head and I refused to let his head burn, so, I put my hand over his head and tucked my face into his," said the boy's grandmother, Cathryn Mays.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue brought dozens of gifts to the family who has been living in a hotel for the last several weeks.

"I'm really glad that they were there and they came so fast and I'm just grateful," said Cathryn Cole, the boy's mother.

The boy and his family were also reunited with Capt. Brett Stronger, one of the first firefighters at the scene.

"It's a good feeling and I'm glad he's OK," Stronger said.

The family is expected to move back into their home in three to four months.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- An infant was burned during a fire on Wednesday afternoon in the 7100 block of Dalegrove Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way.



Additionally, a family pet also died.



Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says they received a call from someone inside the home stating the microwave was on fire in the kitchen.



As firefighters left the station around 1:30 p.m., they could see a column of thick smoke, indicating that more than a microwave was on fire.



Upon arrival, they found heavy flames and smoke coming out of the windows of a one-story home.



Three occupants -- two very young children and their grandmother -- were able to escape the home. Just before firefighters arrived, the children's father came home and found the house on fire and forced everyone out of the house.



Firefighters discovered that the kitchen was fully involved and that the fire had extended into the living room. They were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes. The kitchen was completely gutted and the living room was nearly gutted. The rest of the house was damaged by heat and smoke.



The infant suffered several burns to its face and was transported to University Medical Center. The grandmother went to the hospital with the child.



Two pets were also in the house when the fire started. One made it outside safely. The other pet was overcome by smoke and died.



The fire was started by grease in a pan on the stove. The grandmother told firefighters she was not cooking. It is possible that the pan had been left there and the burner was turned on somehow or not fully shut off when it was in use before.