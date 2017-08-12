Henderson day care worker fired after video shows child being thrown

A day care worker at Kids Academy has been fired after an incident involving a child that was caught on camera.



Management at Kids Academy on Horizon Drive, near Pacific Avenue, say they fired the woman as soon as she walked in the door Friday following the incident.



According to the day care, they brought the initial incident to the attention of the child's mother.

It happened Thursday morning. Video shows the worker aggressively moving the child. She starts to walk away but then, immediately turns back around, this time appearing to throw the child a short distance.



Henderson police received a call from the mother Friday morning regarding the incident at Kids Academy. Police are continuing to investigate.

13 Action News spoke with the mother of the child seen being thrown in the surveillance video.

The woman did not want her identity revealed; however, she wanted to share her story to warn others.

"There really isn't any other emotion, other than just being beyond irate, and beyond upset," she said.

The mom told 13 Action News this all happened after her 5-year-old was bickering with another child.

She believed that is what set off the day care worker.

She says management nonchalantly stated her child had bit her tongue. Later that night, the mom says her daughter told her it happened when her teacher had grabbed her.

The mother said she wants the worker to be permanently banned from caring for the vulnerable.

"Anybody whose older, anybody whose disabled," she said. "I don't want her to ever be in this line of work again."