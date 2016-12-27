Graffiti referencing dark magic appears in valley neighborhood

People are noticing new and strange graffiti in a Las Vegas neighborhood.

The images include what look like a pentagram, the word witchcraft in Spanish, and the phrase "burn and be reborn." It's not just in one or two places, there are at least four of these strange markings along just one wall.

"It's ridiculous. We pay money to live in a decent place. If I knew who they were, I'd be in jail," said Cheryl Montgomery, a woman who lives near the graffiti.

Neighbors noticed the writing about a week ago. All of it is written in black paint.

"It doesn't scare me. Like, they want you to be afraid or something like that cause, you know, you rely on God, but that's just something someone doesn't have anything better to do," said Joan Trenkler, a woman who lives near the graffiti.

The wall it's written on surrounds an apartment complex. Neighbors say the management there has cleaned off graffiti before. Until something changes, people are walking their dogs and driving right next to symbols of black magic. With a school less than a mile down the street, kids will see it on their way to class in the new year.

Parts of the wall look like they've been scrubbed of graffiti before, but people in the area say they've never seen graffiti like this.

"This is different than it's ever been you know when it was out here before it was graffiti but it wasn't to this extent," Bonnie Smith, a woman who lives near the graffiti.

Many people want it gone. One woman said she's reporting it to her apartment's management.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -