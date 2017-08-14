First day of school for 6 new schools in Las Vegas

For several valley schools, Monday is the first day of school ever.
Crews have been working furiously to get everything ready. Parents and kids have been coming to register, while also getting a peek at their new school.
Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary is one of the new schools. They started building it in June 2016. As many as 850 students can attend. There are more than 50 classrooms. Some of them are specialized, like for art and science.
Many have mixed feelings.
When asked what kinds of things she wasn't looking forward to this school year, incoming kindergartner Khloe Kim said, "Sleeping."
In total, there are six brand new elementary schools opening Monday. Four are in the southwest part of the valley.