UPDATE: Fire destroys over a dozen classic cars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - UPDATE:

Over a dozen customers who took their car in to get work done, won't be getting those cars back. The morning fire at a business complex happened inside an auto shop unit, filled with rare cars.

13 Action News spoke to the owner of Wizard's Custom Interiors, who says he mainly works on classic cars. He says 16 classic cars were inside the unit where the fire happened, including a Chevy Impala, a classic limousine, and a 1928 Model T.

Owner, Luis Valadez, is now forced to call his customers and break the news about the fire.

"I'll have to work with the customers," says Valadez. "I'll do everything I have to do."

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL:

Firefighters are battling a fire at a business complex at 4275 East Sahara Avenue.

The Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, and the North Las Vegas Fire Department were called to the scene around 3:24 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, crews spotted smoke coming from multiple doors at the complex.

BREAKING: large business fire near Sahara and Lamb. Waiting for more info from @ClarkCountyFD pic.twitter.com/WYltIUpfnb — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) December 27, 2016

Debris inside the building made it difficult for firefighters to enter the building. The fire eventually spread to the roof, causing portions to collapse.

The fire was extinguished around 4:44 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Damage has not been estimated.