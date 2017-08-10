Krispy Kreme creates special eclipse doughnut

National doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is getting in on eclipse-mania as the chain of doughnut restaurants announced on Wednesday plans for an "eclipse doughnut" in celebration of the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21.

According to Krispy Kreme, it will unveil a special glazed doughnut "eclipsed" in chocolate. The doughnut will be available at participating locations on Aug. 21. The doughnut will also be sold during Krispy Kreme's "Hot Light" evening hours on Aug. 19 and 20.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse – no matter where you are – and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”

Wednesday's announcement comes just days after Krispy Kreme said it is unveiling a Reese’s peanut butter doughnut. This new doughnut is filled with a Reese’s peanut butter cream filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, and Reese’s mini peanut butter chips and peanuts.