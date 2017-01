UPDATE:

A North Las Vegas man claims he was just trying to get home Tuesday morning, when he says he was suddenly shot by police during a barricade situation.

"I was thinking about my future with athletics, and how this would affect that," says 25 year old Phillip Murry, about what he was thinking moments after being shot.

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to a barricade situation near Lake Mead and Civic Center. Police say somebody approached their perimeter and acted suspiciously. That's when Murry says police shot him in the foot.

13 Action News reached out to North Las Vegas Police Department. They won't yet comment on the details of the investigation, or release who was involved, but they did confirm that a 25 year old man was shot at the scene.

Murry says even after what happened, he still believes police were just doing their job.

"I appreciate what they do," says Murry. "I respect what they do."

ORIGINAL:

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 2200 block of Ellis Street, near Judson Avenue.

Police say the shooting took place around midnight Tuesday. The suspect was taken to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.

BREAKING: @NLVPD investigating an OIS near Lake Mead and Civic Center. Officer ok. Suspect in hospital. pic.twitter.com/sJ4zg51xVa — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) January 3, 2017

Police say they were responding to a barricade situation, when someone drove up to the scene. Police said the driver appeared to be acting suspiciously. "We believe that one of our SWAT officers perceived a threat," says Aaron Patty, with North Las Vegas Police Department. Shots were fired shortly after the exchange. The barricade situation stemmed from a domestic violence-related incident around 9 p.m. Monday. It ended peacefully around 2:00 a.m. A male was taken into custody while a woman was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

