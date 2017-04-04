UPDATE: Arrest report details woman shooting boyfriend

UPDATE ON APRIL 3: The Clark County Coroner identified the victim of Saturday's fatal shooting as 40-year-old Jose Ignacio Villanueva from Las Vegas.

According to the arrest report, Lisa Hollopeter flagged down a woman to tell her that her boyfriend had been shot and later admitted to shooting him.



Hollopeter told police that Villanueva was standing in front of her with his left hand around her finger that was on the trigger of the firearm. Police said Hollopeter fired two rounds and she believed she had hit him in the armpit.



However, later Hollopeter changed her story and told police she could have shot Villanueva more than two times. In addition, Hollopeter said he was on his knees when she shot him, according to the arrest report.



The coroner discovered gunshot wounds to both of Villanueva's legs above the knees, the middle of his back and his left shoulder.

ORIGINAL STORY

A woman was arrested for shooting her boyfriend near the 100 block of Thunder Street on April 1.



Police received reports about the shooting around 10:36 p.m. Arriving officers detained a female, later identified as 35-year-old Lisa Hollopeter, outside the apartment where the shooting occurred. An unresponsive male victim was located inside and was later pronounced dead at the scene.



An investigation revealed that Hollopeter and the victim were going through relationship troubles.



This is the 41st homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2017. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.