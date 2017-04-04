UPDATE: Coroner changes manner of death for Susan Winters

UPDATE ON APRIL 03: The Clark County coroner has changed the ruling on the manner of death from suicide to undetermined. The coroner made the change after reviewing evidence received from the Henderson Police Department.

The cause of death for Susan Winters remains combined ethylene glycol poisoning and oxycodone intoxication. She died at the age of 48 on Jan. 3, 2015.

UPDATE ON FEB. 6: Gregory Brent Dennis made his first appearance in court on Monday morning. The judge set bail for $250,000 and scheduled a status check on Feb. 27. Dennis was ordered to turn over his passport and not leave the state for any reason. He was also ordered not to take any drugs except prescription while out on bail.

UPDATE FEB. 5: The Declaration of Arrest from the Henderson Police Department provides new details about the suicide-turned-murder case of Susan Winters.

The documents paint the picture that Winters' husband, Gregory Brent Dennis, was addicted to cocaine and creating financial problems for the family due to his addiction.

The documents go on to say Dennis wanted the money from his wife's life insurance policy if she died, leading him to murder her.

Police say Dennis had contradictory stories about where he was in the day leading up to his wife's death and that phone records prove his story doesn't add up.

UPDATE FEB. 3: We're getting our first look at the evidence mounted against Gregory Dennis. 13 Action News has learned the chilling details of the hours that investigators said led to Susan Winters' death.

"He is awake, alert, watching his wife take her last breaths," said attorney Anthony Sgro.

Sgro represents the Winters family. He was hired to investigate this case two years ago. He detailed his findings in a 49-page report.

"He said he had been asleep all night and that turned out not to be the case," said Sgro.

It's alleged that Dennis secretly fed his wife a mixture of oxycodone and antifreeze.

"The poison ultimately takes over your body," he said.

Sgro said part of the motive is money. Dennis allegedly collected nearly $2 million after the death of his wife. But the attorney said that's not all.

"His whole career was in jeopardy," he said.

The attorney's investigation revealed that Winters confronted her husband about his alleged drug abuse two days before her death.

"I'll call the board, I'll call the cops," he said.

A relative of the doctor said his family stands by him.

13 Action News is waiting to hear back from the doctor's defense attorney.

ORIGINAL STORY

HENDERSON (KTNV) -- Psychologist Gregory Brent Dennis, 54, was arrested on Thursday morning for the murder of his wife in 2015.



48-year-old Susan Winters was found unresponsive in her home by Henderson police and fire shortly before 7 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2015.



She was transported to St. Rose Siena, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.



Her death was originally ruled a suicide. The Clark County coroner said that Winters died from a combination of prescription medication and antifreeze.

However, her parents in Oklahoma never believed that their daughter killed herself and immediately began pushing for law enforcement to take a closer look into it. They also filed a lawsuit against their daughter's husband.

New information received by the Henderson Police Department prompted them to take another look at her death. They reopened the case late last year.



A concerted effort between the Henderson Police Department, the Clark County Coroner’s Office, and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office ultimately developed new leads and evidence implicating the decedent’s husband, Gregory Brent Dennis, as the person believed to have caused the death of Susan Winters.



Dennis was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Winters was an attorney and part-time judge in North Las Vegas before her death. She was also the mother of two children who were ages 12 and 14 at the time of her death.

Dennis operated a clinic in Boulder City.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website or text: “CRIMENV” + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES). Message & data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.