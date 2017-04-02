UPDATE ON APRIL 2: Police identified the officer who shot the suspect on Friday as 53-year-old James Ledogar. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon. It happened at around 1 p.m.



The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Decatur Boulevard near Vegas Drive. A suspect was transported to UMC Trauma.



No police officers were injured.



Police said during a briefing at around 3:30 p.m. that the suspect was causing a disturbance inside of a business on Decatur prior to the shooting around 12:36 p.m.. Around 1 p.m., a representative of the business hailed down an officer who was in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found the man lying on the ground behind the buildings in the area. When he was approached, the suspect sat up and pointed at gun at the police.

When the suspect did not follow repeated commands to put down the weapon, he was shot. He was transferred to the hospital in critical condition and taken into surgery. He is now in stable condition.

Police found a gun and a knife at the scene.

This is the 4th officer-involved shooting for Las Vegas police in 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

