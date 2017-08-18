Las Vegas family's home burglarized while they attended funeral

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas family says their home was burglarized while they attended a funeral.



"I would just say why would you do such an awful thing to a family who's mourning?" said Ashley Starbird, one of the victims.



Starbird's grandfather died last week. She says during his funeral, someone broke into her home near West Tropical Parkway and North Durango Drive. Starbird says her grandfather's briefcase was one of the stolen items.



"It's awful. Now we have to deal with worrying about my grandpa's identity being stolen. Things that have been in our family for many years are gone," Starbird said.



The family believes the thief entered in through the back sliding glass door.