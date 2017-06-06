UPDATE: Officer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in Tashii Farmer death

UPDATE 3:10 P.M. JUNE 5: Officer Kenneth Lopera will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Tashii Farmer. He is also charged with oppression under the color of office.

#breaking @lvmpd Sheriff says Officer Lopera is being charged with Involuntary Manslaughter & Oppression Under the Color of Office @KTNV — Mahsa Saeidi (@MahsaKTNV) June 5, 2017

The charges are the result of the coroner’s findings, along with evidence gathered to include footage from body worn cameras, video surveillance and witness statements.

Following the charges, Lopera will now be on unpaid leave. He had been on paid administrative leave after the May incident.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association has posted Lopera's bail.

If convicted, the two charges could get Lopera up to eight years in state prison.

As the criminal investigation moves forward, the internal administrative investigation will also proceed. The completed report and Use of Force Review Board is anticipated to be scheduled within the next two months.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- The cause of death for a man on the Las Vegas Strip in May has been determined to be asphyxia due to police restraint procedures.



40-year-old Tashii S. Farmer of Las Vegas died after the incident involving police during the early morning of May 14 outside the Venetian hotel-casino. Farmer is also known as Tashii Brown.



Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg stated: “The autopsy determined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to police restraint procedures and other significant conditions included methamphetamine intoxication and cardiomegaly. The manner of death is ruled homicide.”



Asphyxia is a condition when the body is deprived of oxygen, also known as suffocation, while cardiomegaly is an enlarged heart.



According to police, uniformed officers were attempting to conduct a stop with Farmer inside the Venetian hotel-casino, who was reportedly acting erratic and stated people were "chasing him." He took off running into a secured area after officers tried to speak with him, initiating pursuit around 12:56 a.m.



Officials say that, as they caught up to him, Farmer attempted to enter a citizen's pickup truck and they were forced to use a Taser on him.



Initial information indicated that Farmer was placed in a Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint after continuing to resist arrest. The restraint requires officers to apply pressure to the side of a subject's neck to overcome resistance and allow safe control.



However, investigators say that an officer, later identified as Kenneth Lopera, may have applied a rear naked choke to Farmer. The technique is not approved by Las Vegas police.



Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding Farmer's death.






