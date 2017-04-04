CCSD employees arrested during 2016-17 school year

A lot of parents have been concerned with the rash of school district employees being arrested for unlawful contact with their underage students.

The uptick in public demand for information has led to the creation of our running list. Below you'll find the most up-to-date information on this year's CCSD teacher arrests.

Jonathan Avery Scheaffer

School: Desert Pines HS

Position: Teacher

Date of Arrest: 06/01/16

Charges: 16 counts of a teacher having sex with a student 16-17-years-old.

Story: http://www.ktnv.com/news/crime/desert-pines-high-school-teacher-arrested-for-sex-with-student

A science teacher at Desert Pines HS, Scheaffer was arrested for carrying on a sexual relationship sit a student between the ages of 16 and 17-years-old.

Brian Theophil

School: Silverado High School

Position: Volleyball coach

Date of Arrest: 10/08/2016

Charges: First-degree kidnapping and engaging in a sex act with a student.

Story: http://www.ktnv.com/news/crime/silverado-high-school-volunteer-volleyball-coach-arrested-for-sexual-misconduct-with-student

Brian Theophil was a volunteer volleyball coach at Silverado when he was arrested for having sexual contact with a student in his parents' home.

Jordan Turner

School: Silverado High School

Position: Coach

Date of Arrest: 10/18/2016

Charges: Kidnapping, adult school employee sex act w/ a pupil 14-15-years old, commit open or gross lewdness with a child under 18.

Story: http://www.ktnv.com/news/volunteer-football-coach-accused-of-sex-with-student

Jordan Turner was accused of making inappropriate contact with his female flag football players and groping one specific female player while giving her a ride in his car.

Ati Poni Jr.

School: Del Sol High School

Position: Campus Monitor

Date of Arrest: 11/07/2016

Charges: Sexual assault, four counts sex acts adult school employee with a pupil, three counts of kidnapping a minor.

Story: http://www.ktnv.com/news/del-sol-high-school-campus-monitor-charged-with-sexual-assault

Poni Jr. was arrested for carrying on a long-term relationship with a female student at Del Sol High School.

Ryan Davis

School: Legacy High School

Position: Substitute Teacher

Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charges: Two counts of misconduct with an 18-year-old student.

Story: http://www.ktnv.com/news/legacy-high-school-substitute-teacher-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-with-student

Just days after making the news as the first father to welcome a Las Vegas baby in 2017, Davis was arrested for having sexual conduct with one of his students at Legacy High School.

Roger Brown

School: Arbor View High School

Position: Athletic Director

Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charges: Kidnapping, adult school employee sex act w/ a pupil, use of minor in producing pornography, use a minor in sexual portrayal.

Story: http://www.ktnv.com/news/crime/arbor-view-athletic-director-arrested-on-child-porn-charge

Brown was arrested on child pornography charges after attempting to talk male students into giving him semi-nude photos, which he'd then charge female students money to view.

Samuel Duarte

School: Mater Academy

Position: Teacher

Date of Arrest: 02/23/17

Charges: Sexual assault of a minor younger than 16

Story: http://www.ktnv.com/news/crime/teacher-arrested-for-sexual-assault-of-minor-lewdness

Samuel Duarte was arrested for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old student at Mater Academy.

Randall Minyard

School: Sandy Searles Miller Academy

Position: Substitute teacher

Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charges: One Count lewdness with a child under 14, Two counts sex act by a school employee with 16-17-year-old.

Story: http://www.ktnv.com/news/substitute-arrested-for-having-sex-with-student

Minyard was arrested after being accused of inappropriate contact with elementary school students, after playing what students called the "there's something on your shirt" game.

Gregory Beasley

School: Thurman White Middle School

Position: Teacher

Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charges: Three counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

Story: http://www.ktnv.com/news/crime/henderson-math-teacher-arrested-for-unlawful-contact-with-a-minor

Gregory Beasley was arrested at his home after several of his Thurman White Middle School students complained about inappropriate contact with the teacher.