CCSD employees arrested during 2016-17 school year

A lot of parents have been concerned with the rash of school district employees being arrested for unlawful contact with their underage students.
The uptick in public demand for information has led to the creation of our running list. Below you'll find the most up-to-date information on this year's CCSD teacher arrests.
Jonathan Avery Scheaffer
A science teacher at Desert Pines HS, Scheaffer was arrested for carrying on a sexual relationship sit a student between the ages of 16 and 17-years-old.
Brian Theophil
Brian Theophil was a volunteer volleyball coach at Silverado when he was arrested for having sexual contact with a student in his parents' home.
Jordan Turner
Jordan Turner was accused of making inappropriate contact with his female flag football players and groping one specific female player while giving her a ride in his car.
Ati Poni Jr.
Poni Jr. was arrested for carrying on a long-term relationship with a female student at Del Sol High School.
Ryan Davis
Just days after making the news as the first father to welcome a Las Vegas baby in 2017, Davis was arrested for having sexual conduct with one of his students at Legacy High School.
Roger Brown
Brown was arrested on child pornography charges after attempting to talk male students into giving him semi-nude photos, which he'd then charge female students money to view.
Samuel Duarte
Samuel Duarte was arrested for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old student at Mater Academy.
Randall Minyard
Minyard was arrested after being accused of inappropriate contact with elementary school students, after playing what students called the "there's something on your shirt" game.
Gregory Beasley
Gregory Beasley was arrested at his home after several of his Thurman White Middle School students complained about inappropriate contact with the teacher.