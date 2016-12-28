2 arrested on murder charges after man beaten with pipe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Two people have been arrested in a homicide earlier this month.



On Dec. 9, Las Vegas police responded to the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street, in regards to an incident where two men struck another man with a pipe, leaving the victim unresponsive.



Patrol officers and medical personnel arrived and found a male victim suffering from apparent head trauma. The victim was transported to the Sunrise Trauma, where he remained on life support.



Detectives determined that several subjects were inside a business and got into a verbal argument. The victim left the business but was confronted a short time later by two people. During this confrontation, the victim was struck in the head with an apparent pipe.



Through the course of the investigation, detectives arrested 51-year-old Fili Fagaima and 18-year-old Aaron Makuakane. Both suspects were charged with battery with a deadly weapon in connection with this event, as the victim was not deceased at the time of arrest. Several days later, the victim was pronounced deceased.



Fagaima and Makuakane were both then rebooked and charged with murder with a deadly weapon and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

According to the arrest report, witnesses say the suspects hit the victim in the back of the head with a pipe and kicked him. The older man reportedly told police he approached the victim, asking why he threatened his wife.



This is the 162nd homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2016.



The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.