Clark County Commissioners directed staff to purchase and install bollards, or concrete posts, to protect sidewalk pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip.

County commissioners direct staff to purchase & install bollards on the Las Vegas Strip to protect sidewalk pedestrians from vehicles pic.twitter.com/ZzSy6ExBgI — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 6, 2017



The posts would work to keep cars off the sidewalk and out of crowds.



In 2015, Lakeisha Holloway drove off Las Vegas Boulevard and into dozens of people, killing one, outside Planet Hollywood.