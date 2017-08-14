Clark County School District hires 1,500 over the summer

Clark County School District has been busy making sure that the local schools were ready on Monday morning for its thousands of students.



The district had less time to do it this year considering the school year is starting two weeks earlier than usual.



But, it appears that CCSD did a good job of hiring for this school year.



CCSD says it has nearly 97 percent of its open positions filled. More than 1,500 teachers were hired over the summer alone.



There are 400 vacancies left with the highest need in special education classrooms. Last year at this time, there were 319 vacancies.



CCSD is planning to here 500 additional teachers during the school year through various recruiting initiatives.



The base teacher pay is $40,900 per year.