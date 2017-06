NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A fire in North Las Vegas has completely destroyed a church, but members say they're already planning to rebuild.

The fire happened near Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street around 1 a.m. at the Zion United Methodist Church.

"It devastating, it's really hard," says church trustee Charlie Blake.

BREAKING: Fire at Lake Mead and Revere, at Zion United Methodist Church https://t.co/SGEC1h3uZz — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) June 6, 2017

When members woke up to the news that their church was engulfed in flames, the members showed up one by one to support each other.

Fire officials are still investigating to figure out how the fire started, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will check for arson or hate crimes.

Members say they already have plans to rebuild.

"Even though it looks like it's devastating, God will rebuild this church," Blake says. "Everything happens for a reason."

Fire officials say nobody was hurt in the fire.