CCSD bus driver arrested for sexual misconduct with a student

The Clark County School District Police Department arrested 24-year-old Dominique Joiner for two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of kidnapping and one count of use of a minor for child pornography.



Joiner was hired by CCSD in October 2015 as a bus driver.



Following a tip from a parent, the investigation by the CCSD Police Department revealed that Joiner had a relationship with a 17-year-old Northwest Career and Technical Academy female student and it was furthered through the use of electronic communication and social media.

When officers became aware of the situation, Joiner was removed from his duties and he was arrested on June 5. Joiner is currently a CCSD employee who has been suspended without pay.



Joiner was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

