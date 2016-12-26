UPDATE: 63-year-old found dead near Foothill High School

Marissa Kynaston
6:44 AM, Dec 26, 2016
8:59 AM, Dec 26, 2016

Police are investigating the death of a man they believe was homeless.

KTNV
Jim Flint
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jim Flint
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HENDERSON (KTNV) -
Police are investigating after a body was found near Foothill High School early Monday morning.
 
Clark County School District Police discovered the body of a male between the football field and Interstate 515. Officials believe the 63-year-old man was homeless. His death does not appear to be suspicious.
 
CCSD officers contacted Henderson police to investigate the scene, but responding officers crashed near Greenway Road and Horizon Drive. 
 
One woman received minor injuries, while no officers were hurt. The crash is also under investigation. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending