Anniversary of officers shot at Cici's Pizza

June 8 marks the 3rd anniversary of the deaths of two officers shot in the line of duty while eating at a Las Vegas area Cici's Pizza.

On this day in 2014, LVMPD officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were ambushed and shot by Jerad and Amanda Miller while dining at CiCi’s Pizza. , near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.



The Miller couple then ran into a neighboring Walmart armed with roughly 200 rounds of ammunition and proceed to exchange gunshots with officers. Jerad Miller was killed on the scene and Amanda Miller died after being transported to a hospital.

Officer Beck was 41 years old and Officer Soldo was 31 years old at the time of their untimely deaths.

A civilian who tried to stop the couple inside Walmart named Joseph Wilcox, 31, also died.



This day will forever serve as a reminder of their dedication to the community and their efforts as police officers.