Dozens of volunteers lined the hallways of Kelly Elementary School, as the kids started their first day of school. The group was made up of mostly men, who hoped to be positive role models for the students there.

According to the principal of the school, 9 out of 10 of her students are raised by a female family member and may not have a male role model. Principal Alaina Criner says a father figure, or male role model, is crucial to a child's education, and that's why she brought in the volunteers.

"Just so they have someone to look up to," says Criner. "Someone that maybe looks like them, or someone else in their life as a role model."