Over 100 men to greet students on first day of school

Marissa Kynaston
6:31 AM, Aug 14, 2017
Students at Kelly Elementary school in Las Vegas will be greeted by men who will help provide support and encouragement for some students who may not have a male role model at home.

Dozens of volunteers lined the hallways of Kelly Elementary School, as the kids started their first day of school.  The group was made up of mostly men, who hoped to be positive role models for the students there.

According to the principal of the school, 9 out of 10 of her students are raised by a female family member and may not have a male role model.  Principal Alaina Criner says a father figure, or male role model, is crucial to a child's education, and that's why she brought in the volunteers. 

"Just so they have someone to look up to," says Criner.  "Someone that maybe looks like them, or someone else in their life as a role model." 

