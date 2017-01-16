Where to watch the Big Game in Las Vegas

Super Bowl LI is in Houston, Texas this year, but the party is right here in Las Vegas! Here's where you can watch the Big Game on Feb. 5:

Catch the Big Game at Aliante’s race and sports book! Enjoy drink specials like beer buckets, including Bud and Bud Light buckets for just $15 and all other beers for $20; $5 Stoli and Jameson cocktails; plus Nathan’s Hot Dogs from the cart without missing a second of the action.

Big Game package - $75

Includes all you can eat buffet and all you can drink Bud Light Draft and well drinks.

Supersize Big Game package - $400 F&B minimum

Includes a bowling lane that accommodates up to 8 people and $400 worth and food and drinks.

Cabo Wabo Cantina will offer a variety of tailgate favorites with its all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet, including hot dogs, sliders, and a build-your-own tacos and nachos station. Fans can also enjoy buckets of Budweiser and Bud Light, along with a selection of signature cocktails. Cabo Wabo’s Big Game buffet is priced at $200 per person.

$150 per person

2 p.m. – end of the game

Includes:

Italian Buffet - Sliced Italian Meats & Cheese, Caprese Salad, Fried Ravioli, Penne Alla Vodka, Baked Ziti, Carmine’s Famous Meatballs, Chicken Parmigiana, Tiramisu, Chocolate Cannoli And More.

Open Bar (beer, wine, Carmine’s classic cocktails)

Reservations can be made by calling (702) 473-9700

Football fanatics may view the Big Game alongside hundreds of stunning entertainers on Crazy Horse III’s massive 70-inch and 100-inch televisions. The club’s VIP all-access pass, priced at $229 per person, includes an open bar for the duration of the game, unlimited stadium tailgate fare, two raffle tickets and free transportation.

Packages for the day will feature a massive spread of football favorites including pigs in a blanket, chorizo & sweet pepper paninis, baby back ribs, Lollipop chicken wings, crispy rock shrimp, sriracha aioli tomato & caper wood-fired pizza, pepperoni wood-fired pizza, Mexican street corn, cheese steak dumplings served with cheese fondue, Angus mini burgers served with balsamic onions and chicken skewers served with chili lime vinaigrette. Dessert offerings include the Sweet Elvis flatbread, a peanut butter flatbread topped with banana and bacon, seasonal cookies, cupcakes and mini doughnuts served with caramel dipping sauce. Packages are priced at $95 per person.

La Cave’s butler-style tailgate selections include sea bass tacos with pickled onions and salsa verde; chicken Thai basil flatbread with sweet & sour chili; tomato mozzarella flatbread; chicken gyros with tzatziki and pear chutney; Kalbi short-rib sliders; lollipop chicken wings; crispy rock shrimp with chipotle aioli; loaded baked potato-style tater tots; Angus mini burgers; cole slaw and macaroni salad. Dessert offerings include banana bread, and seasonal cookies and cupcakes. Craft beer specials will also be available while the game is broadcast on big-screen televisions at the bar. Big Game viewing packages are priced at $119 per person.

$95 – open bar package

$95 – buffet package

$180 – open bar & buffet package

Menu items - Spicy Scarpariello Chicken Wings, Grilled Baby Lamb Chops, Smoked Tomato Barbecue Pork Ribs and more

Doors open at 1 p.m.

Table reservations with bottle service and buffet are also available.

Get tickets for the biggest game of the year in one of the best sports bars in Las Vegas! $175 provides all-access to the venue, and premium liquor and beer open bar from 2 p.m. until the end of the game (estimated: 7:30 p.m.).

Get comfy and select a bar seat ($175) or choose from tables of two ($250), four ($500), six ($750) or eight ($1,400). All tables include a premium open bar and general admission.

$75 open bar only package

$75 buffet only package

$140 open bar and buffet package

Menu items – assorted sushi rolls, fruit salad, truffle mac and cheese, assorted pizzas and more

Doors open at 1 p.m.

Sam’s Town will host a free Big Game party in the Ponderosa Ballroom with doors opening at 1 p.m. Stadium food and Budweiser drink specials will be available. Seating is available for up to 500 with multiple giant screens throughout the room. The viewing party will be hosted by KOMP 92.3’s Carlota.

Executive Chef Stephen Hopcraft's menu offers fan favorites including the STK club sandwich, shrimp & grits, and lil BRGs, along with all-new offerings such as the End Zone burger with gouda cheese, jalapeno, onion, and bacon or truffle popcorn, pigs wellington and assorted sliders. Packages start at $195 per person.

Suncoast will host a free Big Game party in the Suncoast Showroom with doors opening at 1 p.m. They will be offering food and drinks specials as well as their Football Squares promotion for table games and poker.

The club inside Wynn Las Vegas is offering the following VIP seating packages:

“The Hail Mary,” a table for up to 20 guests, four bottles with table mixers, one case of Coors Light, bottled waters and Red Bulls and a 6-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac Champagne ($35,000)

“The Touchdown,” a table for up to eight guests, two vodka bottles with table mixers and two buckets of Coors Light ($2,500)

“The Field Goal,” a table for up to four guests, a bottle of vodka with table mixers and a bucket of Coors Light ($1,250)

“The Safety,” a table for up to two guests, one vodka bottle with table mixers, one bucket of Coors Light ($750)

“The First Down,” VIP seating ($150)

$85 – open bar package

$85 – buffet package

$160 – open bar & buffet package

Menu items - Salt and Pepper Shrimp, Pork Belly Red Fried Rice, Kobe Sliders and more

Doors open at 1 p.m.

Table reservations with bottle service and buffet are also available

Experience the Big Game with multiple 150" screens, Full Surround Sound and endless servings of All-You-Can-Eat Meats what more can you ask for for the ultimate Game Day party. The full Menu will be available, as well as, Open Bar & Bucket of Beer Specials. Seating starts at 2:30 p.m.

$150 per person

2 p.m. – end of the game

Includes:

BBQ Buffet - Ribs, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Brisket Sandwiches and More

Open Bar (beer, wine, Virgil’s classic cocktails)

Reservations can be made by calling (702) 389-7400