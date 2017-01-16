Where to watch the Big Game in Las Vegas

Catch the Big Game at Aliante’s race and sports book! Enjoy drink specials like beer buckets, including Bud and Bud Light buckets for just $15 and all other beers for $20; $5 Stoli and Jameson cocktails; plus Nathan’s Hot Dogs from the cart without missing a second of the action.
Cabo Wabo Cantina will offer a variety of tailgate favorites with its all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet, including hot dogs, sliders, and a build-your-own tacos and nachos station. Fans can also enjoy buckets of Budweiser and Bud Light, along with a selection of signature cocktails. Cabo Wabo’s Big Game buffet is priced at $200 per person.
Football fanatics may view the Big Game alongside hundreds of stunning entertainers on Crazy Horse III’s massive 70-inch and 100-inch televisions. The club’s VIP all-access pass, priced at $229 per person, includes an open bar for the duration of the game, unlimited stadium tailgate fare, two raffle tickets and free transportation.
Packages for the day will feature a massive spread of football favorites including pigs in a blanket, chorizo & sweet pepper paninis, baby back ribs, Lollipop chicken wings, crispy rock shrimp, sriracha aioli tomato & caper wood-fired pizza, pepperoni wood-fired pizza, Mexican street corn, cheese steak dumplings served with cheese fondue, Angus mini burgers served with balsamic onions and chicken skewers served with chili lime vinaigrette. Dessert offerings include the Sweet Elvis flatbread, a peanut butter flatbread topped with banana and bacon, seasonal cookies, cupcakes and mini doughnuts served with caramel dipping sauce. Packages are priced at $95 per person.
La Cave’s butler-style tailgate selections include sea bass tacos with pickled onions and salsa verde; chicken Thai basil flatbread with sweet & sour chili; tomato mozzarella flatbread; chicken gyros with tzatziki and pear chutney; Kalbi short-rib sliders; lollipop chicken wings; crispy rock shrimp with chipotle aioli; loaded baked potato-style tater tots; Angus mini burgers; cole slaw and macaroni salad. Dessert offerings include banana bread, and seasonal cookies and cupcakes. Craft beer specials will also be available while the game is broadcast on big-screen televisions at the bar. Big Game viewing packages are priced at $119 per person.
Get tickets for the biggest game of the year in one of the best sports bars in Las Vegas! $175 provides all-access to the venue, and premium liquor and beer open bar from 2 p.m. until the end of the game (estimated: 7:30 p.m.).
Get comfy and select a bar seat ($175) or choose from tables of two ($250), four ($500), six ($750) or eight ($1,400). All tables include a premium open bar and general admission.
Sam’s Town will host a free Big Game party in the Ponderosa Ballroom with doors opening at 1 p.m. Stadium food and Budweiser drink specials will be available. Seating is available for up to 500 with multiple giant screens throughout the room. The viewing party will be hosted by KOMP 92.3’s Carlota.
Executive Chef Stephen Hopcraft's menu offers fan favorites including the STK club sandwich, shrimp & grits, and lil BRGs, along with all-new offerings such as the End Zone burger with gouda cheese, jalapeno, onion, and bacon or truffle popcorn, pigs wellington and assorted sliders. Packages start at $195 per person.
Suncoast will host a free Big Game party in the Suncoast Showroom with doors opening at 1 p.m. They will be offering food and drinks specials as well as their Football Squares promotion for table games and poker.
Experience the Big Game with multiple 150" screens, Full Surround Sound and endless servings of All-You-Can-Eat Meats what more can you ask for for the ultimate Game Day party. The full Menu will be available, as well as, Open Bar & Bucket of Beer Specials. Seating starts at 2:30 p.m.