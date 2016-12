Someone in Las Vegas had a very good Christmas indeed.



According to a tweet by IGT Jackpots, one lucky person won $2.6 million on a Wheel of Fortune $1 machine on Christmas Eve at the MGM Grand.



#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune $1 just hit at MGM Grand Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $2,620,550.24. Congrats to the latest winner! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) December 25, 2016

No other information was given about the winner. Winners of major jackpots can usually choose between a lump sum payment or monthly payouts.