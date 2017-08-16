Lionel Richie announces new shows for Las Vegas residency at AXIS

Lionel Richie will have more than a dozen new shows as part of his Las Vegas residency beginning late this fall.



Richie has announced 14 additional performances for his “Lionel Richie - All the Hits” at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood hotel-casino.



Tickets will go on sale to the public Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. A special presale goes through Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. Citi cardmembers can also purchase tickets before the general public in the same time period.



An exclusive presale for Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Total Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, will be available from Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. through Aug. 18 at 10 p.m.



The additional 14 performances going on sale are:



November: 29

December 2017: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

March 2018: 7, 9, 10, 13, 16, 17, 20



General ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. Prices for VIP packages vary depending upon the show date. All shows are scheduled at 8 p.m.