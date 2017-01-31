Las Vegas named best place to get married by WalletHub

We are approaching Valentine's Day and many couples flock to Las Vegas to tie the knot in one of our many chapels.



Although couples spend an average of $32,641 on their weddings, you can find a wedding package for as low as $75 in Las Vegas. That is probably why it was ranked the number one place to get married by WalletHub.



The analysts at WalletHub recently compared 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from “average wedding cost” to “venues and event spaces per capita” to “hotel availability.”



TOP 10 BEST PLACES TO GET MARRIED



1. Las Vegas

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Atlanta, Geogia

4. Tampa, Florida

5. Cincinnati, Ohio

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

7. Salt Lake City, Utah

8. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

9. Knoxville, Tennessee

10. Miami, Florida



Best vs. Worst

El Paso, Texas, has the lowest average wedding cost, $15,514, which is 2.7 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at $41,187.

Orlando, Fla., has the most venues and event spaces per 100,000 residents, 61.15, which is 33.8 times more than in Cape Coral, Fla., the city with the fewest at 1.81.

Washington has the most event planners per 100,000 residents, 96.14, which is 22.7 times more than in Stockton, Calif., the city with the fewest at 4.23

San Francisco has the most photographers per 100,000 residents, 171.51, which is 32 times more than in Newark, N.J., the city with the fewest at 5.36.

Orlando, Fla., has the most bridal shops per 100,000 residents, 15.58, which is 43.3 times more than in Greensboro, N.C., the city with the fewest at 0.36.

San Francisco has the most musicians per 100,000 residents, 18.44, which is 55.9 times more than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the fewest at 0.33.

Orlando, Fla., has the most flower shops per 100,000 residents, 108.28, which is 33.6 times more than in Greensboro, N.C., the city with the fewest at 3.22.

To view the full report, click here.

