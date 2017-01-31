Las Vegas named best place to get married by WalletHub

Current
Partly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 67°
LO: 51°
HI: 67°
LO: 45°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
Partly cloudy
HI: 67°
LO: 51°
HI: 67°
LO: 45°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
We are approaching Valentine's Day and many couples flock to Las Vegas to tie the knot in one of our many chapels.
Although couples spend an average of $32,641 on their weddings, you can find a wedding package for as low as $75 in Las Vegas. That is probably why it was ranked the number one place to get married by WalletHub.
The analysts at WalletHub recently compared 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from “average wedding cost” to “venues and event spaces per capita” to “hotel availability.”
TOP 10 BEST PLACES TO GET MARRIED
1. Las Vegas
2. Orlando, Florida
3. Atlanta, Geogia
4. Tampa, Florida
5. Cincinnati, Ohio
6. Scottsdale, Arizona
7. Salt Lake City, Utah
8. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
9. Knoxville, Tennessee
10. Miami, Florida
Best vs. Worst
To view the full report, click here.