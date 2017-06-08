Iconic Las Vegas sign now on display at Fashion Show Mall

A piece of Las Vegas history is now on display on the Las Vegas Strip.



The Neon Museum’s iconic Red Barn neon sign has been installed on the Fashion Show’s newly renovated Plaza.

Consisting of a rotating lineup of restored, historic signs from the Neon Museum’s collection, this partnership marks the very first time signs from this renowned collection will be displayed on world-famous Strip. After several months, the Red Barn sign will be replaced with a different restored sign from the Neon Museum’s collection.



The Red Barn opened in the late 1950s as an antique store at 1317 Tropicana Avenue and was converted into a bar in the early 1960s.



By 1969, it had evolved into one of the first openly gay bars in Las Vegas. Featuring drag shows, such as the popular “RB Follies,” the Red Barn provided a place for the gay community to socialize. The Red Barn also published the “RB Bag,” one of the earliest gay magazines in Southern Nevada. The bar closed in March 1988, and its restored iconic martini glass sign is now a part of the Neon Museum’s collection.



Fashion Show Mall is located on Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.