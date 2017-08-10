A rare total solar eclipse will be crossing the country on Aug. 21. Although the sun will not be totally blocked in Nevada, much of it will be. There will not be another total solar eclipse until 2024. Here is a list of solar eclipse viewing parties in Nevada:

SPIRITUS REIKI CENTER

The Spiritus Reiki Center on Decatur Boulevard will present an August New Moon/Solar Eclipse Ceremony from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20. The August New Moon Water Ceremony will set the energy for the Pisces Full Moon in 2 weeks. Receive words of support from the Spirit of the New Moon through Shamanic Medium Laini Risto and Holy Fire Reiki Master Medium Wayne Hilterbran.



COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN NEVADA PLANETARIUM

Join the expert astronomers at the College of Southern Nevada Planetarium to experience the celestial event of the century on Aug. 21. All ages are welcome and admission is free. There will be telescopes available to view the eclipse. The planetarium will also show live streams from multiple locations around the country.



SUNSET PARK

The first 100 people who come to Sunset Park for their viewing party will receive free solar eclipse viewing glasses courtesy of NASA and Google. The viewing party will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.



RED ROCK CANYON VISITOR CENTER

The viewing party at Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center will include talks at 9, 10 and 11 and various activities. Registration is not required.



SOLAR ECLIPSE GONG MEDITATION

Join Silver Post and RYK Yoga and Meditation Center for the Solar Eclipse Gong Meditation on the lawn in Downtown Summerlin from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21.



LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is holding a free viewing party at the visitor center from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21. 71 percent of the sun will be eclipsed at Lake Mead. Visitors can safely view the eclipse with rangers at the Lake Mead Visitor Center using a solar telescope and solar glasses.

MOVING A MOUNTAIN WITH DIXIE DOOLEY

Las Vegas magician Dixie Dooley will attempt to move a mountain during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Dixie will position himself near Cathedral Rock on Mount Charleston. He is claiming that anyone on the mountain during the eclipse will feel the mountain move. Dooley is also claiming that he will move the mountain a full four inches. The event will begin at 9:09 a.m.



COLORADO RIVER

Colorado River rafting outfitter, Black Canyon River Adventures, is offering guests a unique vantage point to see the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. The eclipse will be at its peak when the Boulder City, Nevada-based tour company launches its 12-mile, smooth-water rafting trip near the base of Hoover Dam at approximately 10:30 a.m. Guests will be able to track the progress of the eclipse for another hour and 20 minutes while their guide pilots the motor-assisted raft down the river. Cost is $97 for adults, $85 for ages 13 to 15, $58 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Round-trip transportation to and from a Las Vegas-area hotel is $49 per person.



NEVADA NORTHERN RAILWAY IN ELY

The Eclipse Express Train Ride on the Nevada Northern Railway will depart at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 21 in Ely. The eclipse will reach 83 percent coverage in Ely and a $39 ticket buys passengers special eclipse glasses that will make it safe to view the eclipse during the train ride.

CARSON CITY OBSERVATORY

The Jack C. Davis Observatory in Carson City will be open to the public at 8:30 a.m. Telescopes with filters will be provided and the observatory will have live feeds from other locations.

If you would like to submit information about a solar eclipse viewing party, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

