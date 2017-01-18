Several unique dining experiences available in Las Vegas

It's no secret that Las Vegas has some of the best restaurants in the world. But even meals prepared by the kitchens of celebrity chefs and served in fancy restaurants can become a bit boring and diners start looking for experiences that are unique.



That is the idea behind a new dining experience being offered by Maverick Helicopters and Lip Smacking Foodie Tours.



The experience is named "Savory Bites & Neon Lights" and features exclusive tastings at 5 prominent restaurants, followed by a helicopter flight over the lights of the Las Vegas Strip.



The 5-hour experience begins at ARIA Resort & Casino. Diners are escorted to each dining venue and enjoy reserved seating and four dishes at each restaurant. Guests can expect to visit acclaimed culinary destinations such as Chef Michael Mina’s Bardot Brasserie, Chef Shawn McClain's Sage and Chef Costas Spiliadis’ Estiatorio Milos inside The Cosmopolitan.



After the dining experience, guests are transported to the private terminal for Maverick Helicopters and greeted with champagne. Next, they board a helicopter for a 12- to 15-minute flight.



The cost for the experience starts at $299 per person (extra for a beverage package).

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours also offers several other food tours featuring both restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip and in Downtown Las Vegas starting at $125 per person.



If those options sound a little out of your price range, there are plenty of other restaurants in the Las Vegas valley that offer experiences that are unique.

Marrakech Restaurant has set the standard for Mediterranean restaurants in Las Vegas since 1979 with its fusion of Moroccan, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. It also has beautiful belly dancers. Cost is $49.99 per person for a six-course Moroccan feast along with live belly dancing shows.







Capo's on West Sahara Avenue describes itself as a mob-style restaurant with a speakeasy theme. In fact, you have to enter the restaurant through a hidden door in true speakeasy fashion. Capo's is known for their meatballs and the fact that their pasta is man-made and they use Al Capone's Family Secret Sauce.







At Heart Attack Grill in downtown Las Vegas, the customers are dressed in hospital gowns, the waitresses wear nurse costumes, and if you weigh more than 350 pounds, you can get free burgers. Oh, and they will spank you if you don't eat all your food.







At Geisha House Steak & Sushi, they believe that dinner is more than a meal and that fun is always the number one ingredient in any dish. Also, both restaurants periodically host "Naked Sushi Nights" when the sushi is served on nearly-naked models, master hibachi chefs perform their knife-based acrobatics, and live DJs provide the music. Cost is approximately $40 per person.





