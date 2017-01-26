Black History Month events in Las Vegas

Black History Month is observed every February. Check out these events happening around town.

They are celebrating the contributions of African-Americans to our community with music, food and dance at our annual Black History Month Festival. Enjoy live music and dance performances, food from local soul food restaurants, a historic black Las Vegas photo exhibit, and activities for the kids including arts and crafts, carnival games and face-painting. Feb. 18. 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Black History Month Essay Contest (grades 2-12)

Register by Feb. 3, 2017. Free and open to Clark County, Nevada, students in grades 2-12. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.

First-, second- and third-place winners from each division will recite their essays at an event in their honor.

Topic: What kind of social changes have to have happened for an African-American to become President?

2nd-3rd Grade – Creative Art Expressions

4th-5th Grade – minimum 150 words

6th-8th Grade – minimum 250 words

High School – minimum 400 words

Black History Month Luncheon (ages 50+) Wednesday, Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m. Cost: $7. Derfelt Senior Center, 3343 W. Washington Ave., 702-229-6601. Celebrate Black History Month with your neighbors. Entertainment will be provided. Registration open through Feb. 3 or until full. Advance registration required. Call 702-229-6601 to register.

From Black Kings & Queens Exhibition & Reception (all ages)

Artist Frank McBride, Sr.

Meet-the-Artist Reception, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2-5 p.m.

Feb. 4 – March 25; center open Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Gallery hours vary; call 702-229-4800 for best information. West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 702-229-4800.

Goodtime Fish Fry (all ages)

Thursday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. Cost: $7 per person.

Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St., 702-229-6125.

Annual fish fry for the community. Advance registration is required; space is limited.

Film – “The Birth of a Nation” (2016)

Hosted by Keith Brantley. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.

West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 702-229-4800.

“The Birth of a Nation” is a 2016 American period-drama film based on the story of Nat Turner, the enslaved man who led a slave rebellion in Southampton County, Virginia, in 1831. The film is co-written, co-produced and directed by Nate Parker (in his directorial debut) and stars Parker as Turner, with Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, Jackie Earle Haley, Penelope Ann Miller and Gabrielle Union in supporting roles. For more information, call 702-229-4800.

38th Annual Mid-Day Inspirational Showcase & Luncheon (all ages for showcase; 50+ for soul food luncheon)

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $8 per person for luncheon; showcase is free and open to the public.

Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St., 702-229-6125.

This annual inspirational showcase at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., features singing, dancing, poetry and guest speakers followed by a soul food luncheon at the Doolittle Senior Center. Advance registration required for luncheon by Feb. 1.

In Honor of African-American Heritage 2017

Featured Artist: Sylvester Collier. Feb 16 – April 6; hours Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; closed weekends and holidays. Meet-the-Artist Reception Thursday, Feb. 16, 4 to 6 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Las Vegas City Hall Chamber Gallery, 495 S. Main St., second floor.

This year for African-American Heritage Month, we highlight artwork by local artist and retired Clark County teacher Sylvester Collier. His paintings’ focus is on African-American history and is very colorful with a combination of realism with abstract spatial elements. His figures float in grounds that are collaged with signifiers that stand for the past history of the person depicted.

Black History Essay Contest Banquet (all ages)

Friday, Feb. 17, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free for essay contest entrants; $5 for everyone else.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.

Celebrate the Black History Month Essay Contest participants with family and friends at the fourth annual banquet. Call 702-229-1515 for information and registration. Registration will be open through Feb. 13.

The Poets’ Corner (ages 17+)

Hosted by Keith Brantley. Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Free and open to the public.

West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 702-229-4800.

A monthly forum for established poets and open-mic participants featuring the best local talent.

Jester Hairston Music Association NANM Concert (all ages)

Celebrates Its 24th Anniversary: “Let the Church Say Amen." Saturday, Feb. 18, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 702-229-4800.

The National Association of Negro Musicians (NANM), founded in Chicago in 1919, is a historical organization that supports and promotes all styles of music but especially music that has been composed and/or performed by those of African-American descent. The Jester Hairston Music Association was founded July 1992. It was then charted as the Las Vegas Nevada Branch at the NANM National Convention August 3, 1992.

