2017 Chinese New Year events and specials around Las Vegas

Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Jan. 27-Feb. 28. Check out these events around Las Vegas to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.

EVENTS

6th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert

Chinese New Year is recognized as the most important Chinese holiday and is known as "Spring Festival" in China, "Tet New Year" in Vietnam and "Seol-lal" in Korea. Chinese New Year in the Desert will be held in multiple locations Jan. 27–29, 2017. Participating venues include: Fashion Show Mall, Downtown Container Park, and The LINQ Theater. The sixth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert™ will celebrate the Year of the Rooster.

Palace Station to host Chinese New Year Lion Dance

In honor of Chinese New Year, Palace Station will welcome a traditional Lion Dance into the property to bring more prosperity and good luck with the Year of the Rooster. For more than 20 years, the Lohan School of Shaolin has performed traditional Lion and Dragon Dances for audiences throughout Southern Nevada. Palace Station is proud to have the school share its lineage and traditions with team members and guests for the Chinese New Year. The Lion Dance will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at the Palace Station Race & Sports Book and proceed through the casino at 2411 W. Sahara Ave.

Band of Brothers to perform at Park Theater

Together as a band for the first time, Chinese pop rock superstars Band of Brothers will celebrate Chinese New Year on the west coast and Lunar New Year on the east coast when they bring their spectacular production to the stages at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The Park Theater performance is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. with The Theater at MGM National Harbor set for Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.

City of Las Vegas Cultural Arts

Artists' Reception Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Historic Fifth Street School Mayor's Gallery, 401 S. Fourth St., 702-229-1012. Local and non-local artists explore the cultural heritage of Chinese New Year for 2017, the Year of the Rooster. In the artwork, each artist is asked to include and highlight the animal associated with the year as well as investigate more information about Chinese heritage. Call 702-229-1012 for appointment and information.

FOOD

The LINQ Promenade

The following discounts will be available during Chinese New Year from Jan. 27-29

·Bella Scarpa and Welcome to LV Store: 10 percent off merchandise. ·Ghiradelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop: Specialty Chinese New Year-inspired tin of 15 intense dark chocolates ($12.50 each or two for $20). ·Flour & Barley – Brick Oven Pizza: Kung Pao Shrimp Pizza, featuring Kung Pao sauce, mozzarella, roasted peppers and shrimp, garnished with green onions and peanuts ($17.50). ·Sky Shop: Apparel and collectible items available for a limited time only. ·Virgil’s Real Barbeque: Hush puppy samples and a custom drink honoring the year of the rooster with Espolón Blanco Tequila. ·Sprinkles: Year of the rooster cupcakes, as well as cupcakes featuring the Chinese characters for double happiness and longevity. ·Honolulu Cookie Company: 2017 Chinese New Year gift box including 16 cookies of six different flavors, available Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Feb. 11 only at Las Vegas store locations and honolulucookie.com ($17.50). ·O’Sheas: Drink specials including $23 beer pong, draft beers starting at $4 and nightly entertainment. ·TAG Sports Bar and SQUEEZE: Drink specials featuring Tsingtao beer. China Poblano Restaurant Every dish ends in .88 because 8 is a lucky number for the Chinese. Good Fortune and Potato: $16.88 -Dish description: Sautéed dried oysters with mixed vegetables over creamy potato. Garnished with a lettuce leaf. Happy New Year: $13.88 -Dish description: Fat choy (black moss) softened in iberico stock and rolled inside cucumber slices. Garnished with an iberico chip and soy vinaigrette Bountiful Treasure: $20.88 -Dish description: Stewed sea cucumber with scallion, ginger, and oyster chicken stock. Tied up for the Moment: $13.88 -Dish: Tofu knots cooked in a red braise, wok-fried with shishito chiles, and finished with XO sauce. Definite Fortune: $18.88 -Dish: Sautéed fresh abalone with edamame bean, wild mushroom, sesame oil and black truffle. More Things: $18.88 -Dish: A plate including a variety of mini bites/desserts: a small crispy bun filled with apple; a soft dumpling filled with house-made red bean paste and rolled in sesame; an array of candies including ginger, lotus root, wintermelon, and peanuts. 福FÚ ASIAN KITCHEN at Hard Rock Las Vegas Year of the Rooster specials Jan. 27-Feb. 5 -Health and Prosperity: Pork tongue and lotus soup ($20) -Luck Comes Easily: Pork shank stewed with preserved bean curd ($18) -Prosperous Home: Braised pork belly with Chinese rice wine ($18) -Gold Pieces: Abalone with supreme sauce ($70) -Instant Fortune: Steamed chicken ($22) -Full of Fortune: Oysters with black moss and mushrooms ($22) Lucky Dragon Las Vegas Lucky Dragon will kick off Lunar New Year on January 28 with a traditional Chinese lion dance at 6 p.m. to bring good fortune in the Year of the Rooster. There will be multiple days of giveaways for guests who earn points, including: -Jan. 30: Lunar New Year calendar giveaway -Jan. 31: Lunar New Year t-shirt giveaway -Feb. 1: Tea pot giveaway -Feb. 2: Chinese knot giveaway -Feb. 3: Year of the Rooster commemorative plaque giveaway -Jan. 31 & Feb 2: 8x points on slots

Hakkasan Restaurant

This Chinese New Year, Hakkasan restaurants around the world will celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a limited edition menu, exclusive cocktail and desserts. All 11 Hakkasan restaurants will continue to honor the Chinese wishing tree tradition inspired by the Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees in Hong Kong. During this auspicious time, guests will be able to share their hopes for the coming year by writing wishes on beautiful red and gold ribbons, and invited to hang them on the iconic Hakkasan lattice cages. The ribbons featuring a bespoke rooster design by London illustrator Kam Tang and limited edition menu will be available to guests from Jan. 13-Feb. 11.

Flour & Barley-Brick Oven Pizza

From Jan. 27-Feb. 2, Flour & Barley - Brick Oven Pizza will be offering the specialty Kung Pao Shrimp Pizza in honor of the holiday. The pizza is hand-crafted with a base of Kung Pao sauce layered with mozzarella, roasted pepper and shrimp, garnished with green onion and peanut. The pizza will be priced at $17.50 and is available for a limited time only—you don’t want to miss out!

To commemorate the Year of the Rooster, Dragon Noodle Co. will offer a traditional three-course dining experience using authentic Chinese ingredients to wish guests good luck and prosperity for the new year. Available only on Jan. 28, the $28.88 per person menu will feature:

-Gong hei fat choy: Braised dried oyster and black moss with oyster sauce

-Haha smile: Manila clam with black bean sauce

-Budda delight: Chinese napa, bean thread, black fungus, black moss, snow peas and Chinese mushroom

