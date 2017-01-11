2017 Chinese New Year events and specials around Las Vegas

Current
Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Jan. 27-Feb. 28. Check out these events around Las Vegas to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.
EVENTS
6th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert
Chinese New Year is recognized as the most important Chinese holiday and is known as "Spring Festival" in China, "Tet New Year" in Vietnam and "Seol-lal" in Korea. Chinese New Year in the Desert will be held in multiple locations Jan. 27–29, 2017. Participating venues include: Fashion Show Mall, Downtown Container Park, and The LINQ Theater. The sixth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert™ will celebrate the Year of the Rooster.
Palace Station to host Chinese New Year Lion Dance
In honor of Chinese New Year, Palace Station will welcome a traditional Lion Dance into the property to bring more prosperity and good luck with the Year of the Rooster. For more than 20 years, the Lohan School of Shaolin has performed traditional Lion and Dragon Dances for audiences throughout Southern Nevada. Palace Station is proud to have the school share its lineage and traditions with team members and guests for the Chinese New Year. The Lion Dance will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at the Palace Station Race & Sports Book and proceed through the casino at 2411 W. Sahara Ave.
Band of Brothers to perform at Park Theater
Together as a band for the first time, Chinese pop rock superstars Band of Brothers will celebrate Chinese New Year on the west coast and Lunar New Year on the east coast when they bring their spectacular production to the stages at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The Park Theater performance is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. with The Theater at MGM National Harbor set for Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.
FOOD
The LINQ Promenade
The following discounts will be available during Chinese New Year from Jan. 27-29
Hakkasan Restaurant
This Chinese New Year, Hakkasan restaurants around the world will celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a limited edition menu, exclusive cocktail and desserts. All 11 Hakkasan restaurants will continue to honor the Chinese wishing tree tradition inspired by the Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees in Hong Kong. During this auspicious time, guests will be able to share their hopes for the coming year by writing wishes on beautiful red and gold ribbons, and invited to hang them on the iconic Hakkasan lattice cages. The ribbons featuring a bespoke rooster design by London illustrator Kam Tang and limited edition menu will be available to guests from Jan. 13-Feb. 11.
Flour & Barley-Brick Oven Pizza
From Jan. 27-Feb. 2, Flour & Barley - Brick Oven Pizza will be offering the specialty Kung Pao Shrimp Pizza in honor of the holiday. The pizza is hand-crafted with a base of Kung Pao sauce layered with mozzarella, roasted pepper and shrimp, garnished with green onion and peanut. The pizza will be priced at $17.50 and is available for a limited time only—you don’t want to miss out!
To add to this listing, send a press release to webmaster@ktnv.com