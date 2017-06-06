Three people escape house fire on Bonita Avenue

Current
Las Vegas firefighters responded to a house fire on Bonita Avenue, near St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway, at 9:45 a.m.
On arrival heavy flames and smoke was showing from the rear and attic area of a one-story wood frame house. It took firefighters only ten minutes to put the fire out. Three occupants were in the house at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injury.
The fire damaged an outside storage room on the rear of the house along with the attic. There was minor damage to the inside living area of the house. A damage estimate is not available at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
