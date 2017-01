Some senior citizens at a local apartment complex say they're being terrorized by teenagers. The residents say the teens are smashing out their car windows.

The complex is located near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street. The residents say it's been happening for a month.

Brooks Voughn and Rose Lennox are two of at least five victims.

Voughn and Lennox were hit twice each. Their car windows had huge rocks thrown into them, leaving shattered glass every where.

"I am angry," said Lennox. "I'm upset. I want to cry."

Both Voughn and Lennox witnessed the teens in action. Voughn is in a wheelchair but tried to rush outside to yell at them. Lennox admits she chased after the teens but was unable to catch them.

"I'm afraid for myself," Lennox said. "If they could do this to my car, they could do that to me too."

Both victims are upset because they feel their property managers are doing nothing about it.

We were unable to reach anyone in the leasing office Thursday because they were already closed when we were alerted to this story.

