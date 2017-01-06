Mohave County Sheriff's Office looking into explosive devices

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. (KTNV) - Mohave County Sheriff's deputies are looking into explosive devices found Wednesday.



Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, deputies and the Bullhead City Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the rock quarry, east of the Fort Mohave landfill.

Investigations determined that a family was target shooting in the area Tuesday evening. The dad found a cylinder, thought to be harmless. Officials said he then shot at the object and the cylinder exploded, causing damage to their vehicle.



No injuries were reported.



While the deputy and Bullhead City Police Department's Bomb Squad were investigating the scene, another cylinder was located which the Bomb Squad detonated. The cylinder resembled a scuba tank and was approximately 24 inches in length.



Anyone with information regarding these cylinders is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753 or an anonymous tip with Silent Witness at (928) 753-1234.