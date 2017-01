Lee Canyon saw an extra 6 inches of snow Sunday morning, bringing the total snowfall to 3 feet since Thursday.

The resort will see heavy snow through Sunday evening, and skies will clear up by early Monday. The resort is expecting an additional 20 inches of snow throughout the next 24 hours.

Fresh powder has attracted countless visitors over the weekend. Guests had to be turned away on Saturday after the resort reached capacity for the first time in five years.