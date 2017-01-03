Current
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police officers were involved in a crash Monday evening.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near Sahara and Burnham avenues.
According to police, 2 officers were on the side of the road with two other people on an unrelated crash when a car rear-ended a patrol vehicle. The police vehicle was then knocked into all four people involved and resulted in the male officer's foot being hit.
A female officer was knocked to the ground but not seriously hurt. The two other people involved had minor injuries.
The male officer went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver then fled. He and his vehicle were found at his residence. The driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.
This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.
