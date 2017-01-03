UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after crashing into officers

2 officers were struck, along with two bystanders

Katherine Jarvis
7:33 PM, Jan 2, 2017
11:17 PM, Jan 2, 2017

KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police officers were involved in a crash Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near Sahara and Burnham avenues.

According to police, 2 officers were on the side of the road with two other people on an unrelated crash when a car rear-ended a patrol vehicle. The police vehicle was then knocked into all four people involved and resulted in the male officer's foot being hit.

A female officer was knocked to the ground but not seriously hurt. The two other people involved had minor injuries.

The male officer went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver then fled. He and his vehicle were found at his residence. The driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.

