Arizona police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Landrum from Las Vegas on DUI charges after allegedly causing a 3-car crash in Phoenix.

The crash happened around 7:37 p.m. Monday.

Officials say Landrum made statements indicating there were explosives in his truck.

However, Department of Public Safety experts at the scene determined there were no such explosives. Landrum was booked on DUI and hoax charges.

Joseph Landrum was a former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer. He was released from the department after 14 years due to a "personnel issue."

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -