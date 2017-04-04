Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 51°
HI: -°
LO: 51°
HI: -°
LO: 51°
It's the perfect time of year for a hike, not just for humans, but also some deadly creatures.
One hiker caught video of a giant snake at Red Rock Canyon in March. Experts say the reptile is a Mojave Green Rattlesnake and is venomous.
The video might be wild, but the experts weren't surprised. They say the Mojave Green is one of the most common snakes found in Red Rock. Plus nights are cooler this time of year, so snakes come out during the day to raise their body temperatures.
In total, there are more than a dozen snake species in Red Rock, only three of which are venomous.
Floyd Mayweather's son Zion had a Sweet 16 birthday party worthy of a Las Vegas nightclub.
A judge has granted singer Mel B a temporary restraining order and sole custody of her youngest daughter after she claimed her estranged…
Madame Tussauds added President Donald Trump's handprint to its collection in Las Vegas.
A carjacking at a Massachusetts gas station did not go quite as smoothly as the thief hoped.
April the giraffe isn't the only expectant mom ready to deliver on camera.
The world's strongest coffee is now available in the United States, but it's not for the faint of heart.