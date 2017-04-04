It's the perfect time of year for a hike, not just for humans, but also some deadly creatures.



One hiker caught video of a giant snake at Red Rock Canyon in March. Experts say the reptile is a Mojave Green Rattlesnake and is venomous.

The video might be wild, but the experts weren't surprised. They say the Mojave Green is one of the most common snakes found in Red Rock. Plus nights are cooler this time of year, so snakes come out during the day to raise their body temperatures.



In total, there are more than a dozen snake species in Red Rock, only three of which are venomous.