Suspect sought after man found fatally shot, handcuffed in Las Vegas street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are seeking a suspect in an execution-style homicide late Monday night.



Around 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Cypress Trail and Coran Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, to investigate a report of a man found lying in the street and possibly dead.



Arriving officers located an unresponsive man handcuffed and lying in the street. Medical personnel declared him deceased at the scene, and it appeared the victim had suffered a possible gunshot wound to the head.



Detectives determined the homicide occurred where the victim was found.



The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.



As of this release, the suspect or suspects have not been identified and the motive is unknown.



This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.