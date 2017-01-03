Multiple shootings took place in Las Vegas late Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. a 31-year-old male was driving with his 12-year-old son and an adult male passenger near Jones Boulevard and U.S. 95 when someone fired several shots at the vehicle.

One person was shot and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

In a separate incident around 11:04 p.m., a 34-year-old male victim was driving south on Valley View and Charleston Boulevards when a white car swerved into his lane. The victim honked his horn, prompting the white car to brake suddenly. The man driving the white car then fired multiple shots, hitting the victim's vehicle ten times.

The victim was not injured.

A third shooting took place around 11:19 p.m. when a 60-year-old security officer was walking the grounds at 1150 North Buffalo Drive. He saw another man on the property who appeared to be 20-25 years old with a medium build.

The security officer asked the man to leave. The man became agitated and fired 4-5 shots, striking the officer at least once.

The suspect fled and the security officer was taken to the hospital. He is expected to live.

All three suspects in the shootings are outstanding.

