LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Evergreen Organix, a pot grower and manufacturer, was planning on giving away highly concentrated cannabis oil to one patient in need.
After being flooded with submissions, they couldn't pick just one.
Each of the several recipients had a different reason for needing the cannabis oil. One person, Bob, was a police officer on the East Coast who uses the oil for PTSD.
"The relief I have... I shut down to the world, and this opened me up again," said Bob. "I have a great relationship with my family now."
Due to its potency, each dose of the cannabis oil is about the size of a grain of rice. Winners of the contest will receive a few grams of the elixir.
