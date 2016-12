UPDATE: Police say the person may have died from natural causes. A medical investigation is underway.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Police say the body of a man was found inside a home on Thursday morning.

It was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Palmhurst Drive, near Alta Drive and Antelope Way.

Investigators say a caretaker discovered the garage door open to the home and located the body inside.

Details are limited at this time. The Clark County Coroner has not identified the victim or cause of death.

13 Action News will post updates as they become available.