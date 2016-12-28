Party Like It's Your First Time Ever 12/28/16

11:49 AM, Dec 28, 2016
12:41 PM, Dec 28, 2016

Party like you never have before! The Las Vegas Monorail's Third Rail Lounge New Year's Eve Party is bringing 2017 in with a bang!

KTNV

Party like you never have before! The Las Vegas Monorail's Third Rail Lounge New Year's Eve Party is bringing 2017 in with a bang! Experience fireworks from a new level with friends and family.

LVmonorail.com/nye2017

This segment is sponsored by Las Vegas Monorail

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows