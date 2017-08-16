Health Advice | 8/16/17

11:59 AM, Aug 16, 2017

Learn how to differentiate between epilepsy and ADHD.

KTNV

Many kids are diagnosed with ADHD--some incorrectly. What may appear to be the behavior of a child with ADHD might actually be symptoms of epilepsy.

 

AdvancedNeuro.net

