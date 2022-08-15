5 Best Free Psychic Reading Services for Real Predictions by Phone and Chat

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV.

—

Looking for a free psychic reading?

Few things are free in life. That’s why advice from experts who can give you the guidance and help you need is invaluable.

Fortunately, thanks to professional psychic services offering psychic readings at heavily discounted rates, you can get the help you need at the time you need it most completely free.

In this article, we’ll review the best free psychic reading websites available in 2022.

The psychic services we’ve selected offer discounts, such as your first few minutes free, and they all have unique benefits and features that appeal to different people.

So join us to see if you can find free psychic readers suitable for you.

Let’s go!

Free Online Psychic Reading Websites - First Look

Kasamba - All-round best free psychic reading platform (70% OFF) Keen - Go-to site for ANY psychic reading (1000s of psychics) Psychic Source - Unmatched free psychics for video readings Oranum - VIDEO-based psychic reading platform with multilingual psychics AskNow - Accuratepsychic predictions via phone

Our Top Three Winners for the Best Deals and Discounts

1. Kasamba - 70% OFF Your First Reading (+Free Minutes)

With over 20 years of experience, Kasamba is our personal favorite for free psychic readings.

Kasamba has helped more than 3 million people find guidance and is the only psychic reading platform we know of that offers free chat minutes with every new psychic.

This means you have a quick chat with as many advisors as you need to until you find the right one. Once you’ve found an advisor you feel comfortable with, you can then claim a 3-minute free psychic session and 70% OFF your first reading.

2. Keen - Free Mobile App for Readings On-the-go

Convenience and affordability are two of Keen’s main priorities. With a user-friendly mobile app for both iOS and Android and more psychic reading services than most sites, Keen is our close runner-up for free psychic readings.

Apart from helping you with issues such as love, your career, and grief, you can talk to experts in subjects like aura cleansing, Vedic astrology, and Feng Shui.

What’s more, you’re entitled to your first 3 minutes free, rates start from $1.99/minute, and as a new member, you’re entitled to an introductory 10-minute reading for $1.99.

3. Psychic Source- Free Psychic Readings via Video Call

Psychic Source is our top pick for video-based readings that create a more “in-person” reading experience. If you prefer to see your psychic reader and build a deeper connection, Psychic Source offers many affordable online psychics ($1/minute) for you to choose from.

And while video calls aren’t free all the time, you can enjoy your first 3 minutes for free.

Plus, unlike many other sites, profiles on Psychic Source tend to be far more detailed with many advisors posting free audio and video messages for you to watch before making a decision.

Free Psychic Reading Online Services - In-depth 2022 Reviews

1. Kasamba - All-round Best Psychics for Free Psychic Readings

PAID CONTENT

Pros

3-minutes free psychic chat with any psychic

100% money back guarantee

70% OFF your first session

Established since 1999

3 million+ satisfied customers

Cons

No video calls

Kasamba has offered affordable spiritual readings to more than 3 million customers since 1999.

The site has a strict screening process that ensures it employs only highly accurate psychic readers, while thousands of customer reviews ensure a high trust rating.

Thanks to this and its years of experience, Kasamba is one of the most established online psychics.

How To Get a Free Psychic Reading Session on Kasamba

Kasamba offers 3 free minutes to new clients.

However, you must create an account and add a payment method to claim the deal. Once you’ve completed these steps, choose a psychic and connect with them.

After the first 3 minutes are up, you can decide whether or not you want to keep talking to the psychic or look for another advisor.

If you decide to try another psychic, your first 3 minutes with them will still be free!

General prices at Kasamba start from $1 a minute, and you’re entitled to 70% off your first session.

Kasamba’s Psychic Network

While Kasamba doesn’t offer video sessions, it more than makes up for this with hundreds of readers, many of whom excel in different niches.

You can choose a category at the top of the homepage to find a psychic reader that’s right for you. The categories include love psychics, tarot readings, fortune telling, and astrology readings.

Once you click on a category, you’ll get a list of psychics. Sometimes a category will have 100+ psychic readers. In this case, you can tweak the filters to make finding one that’s right for you easier. For example, you can sort readers by price (low to high).

Key Features

Kasamba has a blog that’s free for anyone to read.

This blog is updated regularly and covers a wide range of topics, including why you might get a psychic reading and how accurate psychic readings are.

Generally, it’s a good way of introducing you to the world of online psychic readings and helping you understand how things work.

Other free features include daily horoscopes and a love forecast that can give you insights into whether or not your newest date is the right one for you and whether an ex is truly over you.

>> Get 3 FREE MINUTES + 70% OFF your first reading at [Kasamba] >>

2. Keen - Best Free PsychicReading Website for Niche Readings

PAID CONTENT

Pros

Introductory 10-minute reading for $1.99

First 3 minutes free

Rates start from $1.99 per minute

Launched 20+ years ago

Massive variety of readings available

Cons

Lack of video calls

Keen is well worth exploring if you’re looking for a free psychic reading in any area of your choice.

Among its hundreds of trusted psychic advisors are many experienced in a range of niche subjects, such as Chakra cleansing, cartomancy, and aura cleansing.

This top-rated psychic reading service also covers more general topics that have helped over 35 million people get the answers they seek.

How To Get a Free Reading at Keen?

Keen offers new customers 3 free minutes.

Claiming this offer is easy; all you have to do is create an account and enter your chosen payment method.

Keen then lets you chat with any psychic advisor for 3 minutes without paying a penny. And if you’re not satisfied, you can stop chatting and claim another 3 free minutes with a different advisor.

Once you’ve settled in as a paying customer, you can find psychics at Keen with rates as low as $1.99 per minute.

What’s more, Keen offers all customers the chance to claim all their money back if they’re not happy with a psychic session.

Keen’s Psychic Network

As mentioned, Keen is home to numerous online psychics who excel in various topics and reading types. From psychic mediums to dream interpreters, Keen has it all.

You can discuss general life, financial, and love questions, have a tarot reading and an angel reading, and connect with a pet psychic.

To find psychic mediums or specific types of readers, you can click on a category or type their name into the search bar.

Keen also helps you find a perfect match by inviting you to answer a series of questions, including “how are you feeling today?” and “what do you want to speak to an advisor about?”

While Keen’s psychic readers don’t offer video sessions, they are available via chat and telephone and are very responsive.

Key Features

Keen has one of the best psychic reading blogs we’ve seen.

It’s full of helpful content, and its psychic experts regularly update it.

Daily horoscopes are free for everyone, and we found the website very intuitive.

For example, you can toggle between different psychic mediums' price offerings by dragging your finger across the screen., which helps you find what you’re looking for much faster.

There’s also an extensive FAQ page and video content on the website that answers important questions such as “what to do after a reading.”

>> Connect with [Keen] psychic experts and enjoy 3 FREE Minutes on your first session >>

3. Psychic Source- Best Free Psychics for In-person Style Video Readings

PAID CONTENT

Pros

First 3 minutes free

$1 per minute as a new customer for the first 30 minutes

30+ years experience

Video calls available

1% of all purchases donated to charity

Cons

Video calls cost more

Psychic Source is one of the most reputable free psychic readings on our list.

It has over 30 years of experience, experienced tarot reader Angela Marks runs it, and it was a trailblazer in the sense that it offered video calls before any other online psychic service.

The site is also easy to use, thanks to a “Find a Psychic” tool that easily connects you with a suitable psychic reader.

How To Get Free Readings on Psychic Source?

Psychic Source offers an introductory package to new members that include your first 3 minutes free.

You need to open an account and verify your payment method to claim this deal.

The deal is similar to many other top psychic sites: you can stop chatting with the advisor after 3 minutes before commencing a new chat with a different advisor, again claiming your first 3 minutes for free.

You can do this until you find a psychic reader that’s right for you.

While Psychic Source video sessions are on the higher end in terms of price, we love that they offer 3 different introductory packages, allowing you to choose the most affordable option.

You can opt for $30 for your first 30 minutes, $20 for your first 20 minutes, or $10 for your first 10 minutes.

Regular prices typically start at around $4.99 per minute, while members can claim bonus dollars each month.

Psychic Source’s Psychic Network

Psychic Source has a vast pool of online psychics dedicated to helping you work out your problems.

These include love psychics, energy healers, astrologers, tarot readers, clairvoyants, and pet psychics.

All of them are available for chat readings, most for phone readings, and some for video calls.

There is a “Find a Psychic” tool to help you find a suitable psychic.

The tool requires you to answer a few questions, such as what tools you’d prefer a reader to use before drawing up a list of suitable candidates.

Key Features

Apart from the “Find a Psychic” tool, there are quizzes on the site that are free for everyone, including an exciting love language test.

The website also has podcasts and videos, which cover numerous topics. Some topics relate to psychic readings and spirituality, but some cover general life questions and issues.

Live help is also available 24/7, and Psychic Source donates 1% of anything you purchase to charity.

>> Explore the range of psychic services available at [Psychic Source] >>

4. Oranum - BestMultilingual Psychics offering Free LIVE Psychic Readings

PAID CONTENT

Pros

10,000 free credits for new members

Free credits when you buy credit packages

Wide variety of languages available

Video calls offered

Cons

Lacks advanced search filters

If you want to have a free psychic reading in the language of your choosing, Oranum might be a good fit.

It’s home to one of the largest psychic networks in the world, with its psychics speaking a wide variety of languages, such as Italian, German, French, and Spanish.

Oranum has been around since 2013 and offers video calls.

How To Get a Free Reading on Oranum?

Oranum offers 10,000 free credits when you create an account.

However, you must validate your credit card to claim these credits, equating to about $10 worth of free credit.

This means that if you connect with a psychic reader who charges $1 a minute, you can talk to them for 10 minutes for free.

Once you become a regular member, you can buy credit packages at Oranum, starting from just $27.99. Once you’ve purchased a package, Oranum will top you up with free extra credits.

And if you enter the Top Fan Contest and become one of the top 15 most active fans throughout a month, you’ll be rewarded with 9.99 credits.

Oranum’s Psychic Network

Oranum employs specialists experienced in a variety of different fields.

You will find love readings, clairvoyants, tarot readers, astrologers, dream analyzers, spiritual guides, fortune tellers, numerologists, and more.

You can click on a category to draw up a list of specialist psychic readers or search for a psychic’s name in the search bar.

And while Oranum lacks advanced search filters, some of its psychics let you connect with them via video.

Key Features

You can chat with all psychics live whenever they’re online and available and send them requests via text. For example, you can ask them questions or request that they make a video.

There’s also a handy “Favorites” tab, which stores all your preferred psychic readers. This is perfect when browsing through different psychics and haven’t decided which ones to contact yet.

We also like that you can click on any profile to see if they’ve posted any new stories or videos.

These stories and videos are similar to the ones you might see on Instagram, with Oranum’s psychics sharing quotes, advice, and more.

>> Discover intriguing insights into your life with the help of expert psychics at [Oranum] >>

5. AskNow - StrictestScreening for Phone Psychics (*FREE Minutes)

PAID CONTENT

Pros

Free first question for new customers

5 bonus minutes when you first register

Psychic readers experienced in various categories

Easy-to-use mobile app

Free daily horoscopes

Cons

Not as many reading types as some websites

AskNow has been online since 2005 and offers Top Rated Advisors, Elite Advisors, and Master Advisors, who cover a range of readings, including spiritual guidance and tarot readings.

There are introductory offers available for new customers, including the chance to ask a question for free, and you can connect with their readers via chat or phone.

AskNow’s screening process is also one of the toughest we’ve seen amongst all the top platforms. Apparently, advisors are handpicked by senior staff and tested quarterly to ensure standards don’t slip.

How To Get a Free Reading at Asknow?

As we’ve mentioned, AskNow lets you ask a question free of charge to a psychic reader from any category.

You must buy an introductory package once you’ve created your account to claim this offer.

New customers are entitled to 5 bonus minutes during their first psychic reading session, while the exclusive new customer rate at AskNow is only $1 per minute.

AskNow divides its online psychics into 3 categories - Top Rated Advisors, Elite Advisors, and Master Advisors. The most affordable ones are in the Top Rated Advisors category.

Some psychic readers have a “Chat With Me” button that lets you ask questions for free.

AskNow’s Psychic Network

AskNow doesn't offer as many psychic readings online as some of the sites we’ve reviewed, but they have a search bar you can use to find a psychic with ease.

Once you’ve typed your keyword in the search bar, a list of potential psychics appears for you to scroll through.

Each psychic lists their specialties on their profile, with many of AskNow’s hundreds of experts having experience in a vast repertoire of categories.

For example, finding a psychic experienced in love, dream analysis, careers, goals, and finances is not unusual.

AskNow’s psychic readers are available for text, phone, and Spanish readings.

Key Features

You’ll find a series of in-depth video recordings presented by AskNow’s professional psychics, who discuss various topics related to psychic readings.

You can also access daily horoscopes for free, and there’s a blog that’s updated regularly with new content on the weekly.

Blog categories include health and wellness, destiny, and dreams.

There’s also a psychic spotlight section on the website, where you can peruse the current top-rated psychics at AskNow.

>> Enjoy affordable psychic services on the official [AskNow] website >>

How We Chose the Best Free Psychic Reading Sites

Because there are lots of free psychic readings out there, we applied 5 key benchmarks to ensure we only chose the best ones:

Number of Free Minutes

We made sure to add the best online psychics that are generous with their free minutes. To that end, all the free psychics on our list offer at least 3 free minutes.

Moreover, they let you use free minutes on different psychics until you find someone suitable.

Discounts and Deals

To ensure you get the most out of free psychic readings online, we added online psychic reading platforms that are creative with discounts and deals.

You can claim things like free credit and ask free questions from our top picks.

Accurate Readings

Naturally, we couldn’t just focus our search on free online psychic platforms.

Instead, we only added free psychic readings online that are also home to experts who give accurate readings.

Reputability

We also carefully vetted all our recommended free psychic readings online.

This way, whichever online psychic reading websites you join, you’ll be signing up for a legit and professional service.

Ease of Use

All the sites offering online psychic readings we’ve added to our list make it easy for you to find a suitable online psychic reading session. They’re also easy to join, and claiming your free minutes and credit is hassle-free.

PAID CONTENT

How To Get a Free Accurate Psychic Reading Online

In this section, we’ll walk you through the steps you need to take to get a free psychic reading online.

Step 1: Decide What You Want To Ask

Before you commit to a psychic reading experience, decide what questions you want the psychic to answer.

Write down a list of questions and decide what category they fall under. This will make it much easier to connect with the best psychic readers who can answer your questions for free.

Step 2: What Reading Do You Want?

The thing with free online psychic readings is that you can have different types of readings.

These include free psychic love readings, past life readings, general life readings, tarot card readings, astrological readings, and more.

When you know what questions you want the psychic to answer, you can decide what type of reading you want.

>> Check out our #1 recommendation for affordable psychic readings >>

Step 3: Decide How You Want To Communicate

Apart from offering different types of reliable psychic readings, psychic sites also let you communicate with their readers in various ways. There are phone psychics, live chat psychics, and even video-based readings.

Not all psychic reading services offer video calls, however. Here is what our top 5 psychic readings offer:

Kasamba - Phone, chat

- Phone, chat Keen - Phone, chat

- Phone, chat Psychic Source - Phone, chat, video

- Phone, chat, Oranum - Phone, chat, video

- Phone, chat, AskNow - Phone, chat

Step 4: Choose a Psychic Reading Site

The next step is to research a few psychic reading services that offer free psychic reading online.

We’ve already covered the best free psychic readings in our review but let’s take another quick look at your options:

Kasamba - First THREEMinutes Free (All New Psychics)

To claim this deal, you must create an account and enter a valid payment method.

Then, choose a psychic reader that feels right to you.

If you chat with them for 3 minutes but decide they’re not a good fit, you cantry again with another reader since Kasamba offers 3 free minutes until you settle on a psychic.

When you find a psychic reader you’re happy with, you can claim 70% off your entire first session.

Psychic Source -First THREE Minutes Free ($1/minute Affordable Sessions)

At Psychic Source, you can create an account, add a payment method and get 3 free minutes when you chat with any psychic reader for the first time.

You can then purchase one of 3 different introductory packages, each offering you $1 per minute for your first session for up to 30 minutes.

Keen - First THREE MinutesFree (10-minute Session for $1.99)

Verify your account and enter a preferred payment method to claim this offer.

Keen psychics also offer affordable online psychic readings, starting from $1.99 per minute.

Oranum - 10,000 FREECredits

To claim yours, just enter a valid credit card and wait for Oranum to verify it.

10,000 free credits translate to $10 worth of credit for your first psychic reading. Essentially, this means you can enjoy 10 minutes' worth of free advice.

AskNow - Ask a Psychic aFree Question (FIVE Minutes Free*)

AskNow lets new customers ask one question for free to a psychic reader of their choosing.

To grab this offer, open an account and purchase an introductory package. AskNow will also add 5 bonus minutes to your first session as a new member.

How to Ask a Psychic a Free Question Online - FAQs

What Can You Expect From a Real Free Psychic Reading Online?

Free psychic reading sessions help you get to know a psychic better so that you can decide whether or not they’ll be able to give you the answers, guidance, and insights you need.

Most free psychic reading online websites let you chat with an advisor for about 3 minutes, which is just enough time to gauge how compatible the two of you are.

That said, you also have the chance to ask key questions to see how accurately a psychic can answer them.

What Can I Ask During a Free Psychic Reading?

You can ask whatever you want during free readings. Online psychic readers invite you to ask the questions that matter to you.

That said, it’s a good idea to use your time wisely. Ask questions that give you a better understanding of how compatible the two of you are.

How To Avoid Fake Psychics?

Check Their Credentials

All psychics at psychic websites have bio’s, customer ratings, and reviews.

Check these before establishing contact with them, as they will give you insights into their credentials and abilities.

Always Join Reputable Websites

The best psychics are available at the best psychic reading websites, such as Kasamba, which puts each psychic through a rigorous screening process. This ensures you’re only connecting with legitimate psychics.

Be Wary of General Claims

If a psychic reader is vague with what they say (such as “I see an older male in your life”), you should be on your guard.

The best psychics are known for their accuracy and will not make general claims that literally anyone could make.

Fake Psychics Tend To Fish for Clues

If your psychic is taking their time to draw information out of you, it could be a sign that they don’t have the gifts necessary to tune into your vibrations.

Instead, they hope to discern information based on your body language and your words.

Which Free Psychic Reading Service Is Available 24/7?

Some of the best online psychics are available round the clock, including Kasamba, Keen, Psychic Source, Oranum, and AskNow.

Do Real Psychics Offer Completely Free Psychic Readings?

Yes, but generally, your minutes are limited.

For example, Kasamba and Keen let you speak to their psychics for free for the first 3 minutes. Then, if you want to keep talking to a psychic, you must pay their full rate.

That said, some online psychic platforms offer bonus credits that give you more free minutes.

Chat Psychics, Phone Psychics, or Video Calls - What’s Best?

It depends on your preference.

With a chat psychic, you talk to the psychic in a chat box in real-time but can’t see or hear them.

With a phone psychic, you speak to them on the telephone, while with a video psychic, you can see them and hear them.

Live chat psychic readings are helpful when you’re in a bit of a hurry, simply can’t get on the phone at the moment, or feel that a phone or video call would be too personal.

Phone psychic readings are more intimate and can increase the accuracy of the reading because the reader can better understand who you are.

Video calls are ideal if you don’t mind being seen. They help you build a stronger relationship with the reader and allow him to tune into your vibrations more. They’re also great for tarot readings and palm readings.

What Are the Benefits of Getting Free Psychic Advice?

You Get an Idea of What To Expect

Free psychics are a great way of showcasing their gifts and reading style so that you get an idea of what to expect in future readings.

You Get a Feel for the Psychic’s Style

All psychics have different styles. Some are compassionate, others are empathic, while others are more direct.

Free psychics give you the chance to understand their style so that you can decide whether or not it’s something you can respond to or whether you need to find another psychic.

You Can Ask Free Psychics Multiple Questions

While free psychics are only available for limited minutes, you can still ask them as many questions as you want during that time.

You Can Try Different Clairvoyant Readings Free

All the best online psychics, such as Kasamba, let you use your free minutes on different psychics.

This means you can try different options, such as spiritual readings, a free psychic love reading, tarot card readings, and astrology readings.

You Don’t Spend Any Money

It might sound obvious, but the fact that you can gain valuable insights and psychic predictions without spending money is a fantastic benefit of free readings.

Best Free Psychic Reading Website: Final Thoughts

There you have it; the best psychic readers available right now at affordable rates and some… completely free.

Our top recommendation is Kasamba.

Apart from offering you 3 free minutes, the site gives you a chance to get up to 70% OFF on our first reading, which is a massive steal in our books!

Keen and Psychic Source comes at a close second for their fantastic deals and variety of readings and video sessions, respectively.

Naturally, you don’t want to waste more time than you need to when looking for a quality free psychic reading online service.

This is why we advise you to take advantage of the search filters at these sites and carefully read each psychic’s bio before making contact with them.

Whatever you decide to do next, prepare some questions beforehand so you can take full advantage of your free minutes.