Online Psychic Reading ▶️ 6 Best Psychic Reader Sites for Accurate Readings

For those who have newly stepped into the world of psychics and don’t hold much knowledge about how this mystical art works, should first and foremost know that different psychics are blessed with distinct special abilities. For instance, some online psychics predict the future using tarot cards, meanwhile others depend on the stars and cosmos for guidance.

Each psychic reader brings something special to the table with their unique set of gifts and abilities. Whether you’re searching for trustworthy fortune tellers, astrologers, psychic mediums, or any other specialized psychic service, our list of highly skilled cheap psychics can help you see the silver lining even in the cruelest of storms.

Here’s a quick look at our globally esteemed and top-rated psychic reading online networks that are as affordable as they are incredible:

Best Online Psychic Reader Sites for Accurate Readings

1.⭐ Kasamba

Lo and behold, for our top psychic reader contender – Kasamba. With a FREE 3-minute trial and an impressive 70% discount, sitters get the chance to connect with the best fortune tellers and professional advisors in the online psychic industry.

Fortune telling at Kasamba can extend meaningful insights on matters like love, career, health, money, and even childbearing prospects.

2.⭐ Psychic Source

Meet promising tarot readers with our second in line top-rated online psychic site. With a vast network of 200+ psychics and tarot reading experts, sitters can uncover valuable wisdom – concealed in the deck of powerful tarot cards.

New sitters can enjoy a free online psychic readings session lasting up to 3 minutes. Whereas, loyal clients can benefit from online psychic readings by phone, chat and video sessions that start at an unbelievable rate of flat $1 for every minute.

3.⭐ Purple Garden

Discover how the decisions of your previous life are linked with your current one with the help of Purple Garden’s gifted advisors. Easily accessible on two contact mediums (smartphone app and desktop site), there’s no one better at delivering online psychic convenience to sitters than this network.

Enjoy FREE credit worth $10 for online psychic readings that are accurate and super affordable!

4.⭐ California Psychics

Find concealed knowledge in the stars to turn your life around for the better with the help of California Psychic’s illustrious and seasoned astrologers.

Ideal for people sitters searching for online psychic services that are reliable and easy on the pocket. With plenty of opportunities to win redeemable Karma points and enjoy affordable astrology readings (starting at $1 per minute only! ), you can’t go wrong with this platform.

A FREE TRIAL of online psychic readings lasting 5 minutes is also available for new subscribers with the promo code "ADD5".

5.⭐ Mysticsense

Know what the future has in store for you with the special abilities of expert Mysticsense palm readers. During a FREE 5-minute one-on-one session, a gifted psychic reader will help you discover how the shape of your hand as well as every individual crease and line on your palm molds your future.

Affordable psychic readings by phone are also available for cost conscious sitters – starting at a $1 per minute low rate only.

6.⭐ Keen Psychics

Bringing a deceased loved one back to life is not possible, but talking to them is. The online psychics at Keen enable sitters to reach out to their loved ones who are no longer in this world, including family members, close friends, lovers, and even pets with the help of medium psychic readings.

And that too only at an astounding price of $1.99 for 10 minutes.

To learn about these super six psychic reading online networks in detail, keep scrolling.

Online Psychic Readings: The Best of The Best!

Finding a reliable online psychic reader isn’t an easy endeavor, considering the increasing number of fakers and scammers openly roaming around on the web. So, we understand if you need more information before taking the leap.

In this section, we have closely reviewed the best of the best psychic reading online networks to ensure you don’t wager your money in the wrong place.

So, without further ado, let us begin!

1. Kasamba – Best Fortune Tellers for 360 Life Guidance

You must have come across the name ‘Kasamba’ while hunting for the best online psychics – we are confident. It is, after all, our number #1 recommendation for good reasons.

With decades of experience backing its name (23 long years to be precise), Kasamba is almost always the first preference of most seasoned as well as amateur sitters. Primarily because the platform uses a 360-degree approach to provide valuable psychic predictions to troubled sitters.

Unlike many psychic reading online networks operating on the web, Kasamba’s certified and trusted psychic experts specialize in a host of life issues. From common problems arising in your love, health, career, financial, and academic life to more severe tribulations like your fertility and childbearing prospects, there is nothing that the online psychics of these networks cannot help you with.

In order to deliver the best possible and most useful guidance to sitters, Kasamba hires only the most credible online psychics. Although the network boasts an array of psychic services including tarot card readings, palm readings, astrology readings, clairvoyant readings, etc., the platform is most popular for its expert fortune tellers.

Available 24/7 all over the planet, Kasamba fortune tellers can easily be contacted via three methods:

An easy to use and browse desktop website

Android and iOS friendly smartphone application

A to-the-point mobile web version

Although the practice of fortune telling is often interchangeably used with other psychic abilities, it’s worth mentioning that it is not entirely the same. In a nutshell, fortune telling refers to the act of projecting future events or the vindication of character by techniques not generally deemed to have a logical base.

If you have never met a fortune teller before and feel skeptical about this mystical practices’ authenticity, you’d be somewhat relieved to learn that forms of fortune telling were used by kings and emperors as long as 4000 BC ago in ancient Babylon, Chaldea, China, and Egypt.

Thanks to Kasamba, now you can benefit from this eon old transcendent practice from the comfort of your home. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

To help sitters easily connect with experienced advisors and receive holistic life guidance for a better tomorrow, Kasamba is offering a jaw-dropping 70% discount to all new subscribers along with a FREE 3-minute trial of nothing but the very best of online psychic readings.

2. Psychic Source – 200+ Tarot Readers for Affordable Guidance

Just as Kasamba is popular for its fortune telling, our second recommendation for the best online psychics, Psychic Source is well-known worldwide for its massive network of tarot card readers.

You may have heard about this divine practice in which experienced and authentic psychics use a deck of cards to provide mystical revelations. And although tarot card reading is entering the mainstream swiftly, not everybody is familiar with this practice. Although the origin of tarot is unclear, many historians tend to believe that this mysterious and profound practice originated in the Ottoman Empire and gradually spread roots in the Western Europe tentatively during the 14th century.

With more than 200+ tarot readers, Psychic Source helps sitters to unravel and navigate the troubles of life with the help of mystical tools, such as tarot cards. Every card in the deck has a unique meaning that can be used for art, spirituality, and finding solitude. Pulling cards for sitters during a psychic reading online season can be quite helpful since the practice encourages mental and emotional support and healing.

Here are some positives you can expect to experience during psychic reading online sessions with online psychics at Psychic Source:

Certified psychic readers can help you better understand yourself and turn self-care into soul care.

Tarot card readings can help get the conversation going especially at moments when you have trouble opening up.

Tarot readings may open doors for you to think and talk about significant life changes

The reliable readers of Psychic Source understand that tarot card readings can play a profound role in facilitating and shepherding troubled sitters towards a future that’s brighter and more fulfilling. To make the journey of finding and communicating with reliable psychics smoother, the network not only hires only the very best readers, it also lets subscribers browse and read reviews and testimonials written by past clients regarding every psychic reader. These evaluations are available on the Psychic Source profile of every psychic reader. You will be glad to learn that most cheap psychics online on this platform have 4- and 5-star ratings. Additionally, every advisor is strongly advised to ensure 100% client confidentiality.

If all this info is not enough to make you give Psychic Source a shot, we have more.

As a new member, you can enjoy a FREE session of online psychic readings with an advisor of your choice. The offer is valid for 3 minutes. Since the platform values its relationship with all clients – old and new – Psychic Source allows every user to benefit from its affordable psychic reading online services that start at an incredible rate of flat $1 (for every minute).

3. Purple Garden – Best for Past Life Explorations

Some people deem the notion of reincarnation or of a previous life absolutely absurd. But there are many who believe it to be true. In fact, popular religions like Hinduism, strongly claim that every person is not blessed with one but multiple lifetimes. And we do believe there to be some truth in that. Do you ever feel that you have visited a place, met a person, or experienced a sensation for the first time but it strangely feels familiar? Perhaps, you have met that person or been to the place in one of your past’s lives?

The gifted psychics of Purple Garden state that having multiple lives is indeed true. And more so, our link to the previous life doesn’t end with it. In fact, the decisions of our past lives are closely linked with the current one. So, if you are presently facing any problems that have no evident reason backing them up, it is very much possible that a mistake made in the past is impeding your present-day peace and harmony. If the shoe of this description fits you, don’t think twice to connect with Purple Garden advisors since they specialize in past life readings.

Easily available through a desktop website and smartphone app, the skilled psychic readers of this network can help you get insightful psychic readings about your past lives and undo any slip-ups for a better today and tomorrow.

Apart from hosting popular psychics, Purple Garden is also well-known in the industry for delivering online psychic convenience at its best. This is made possible with the network’s cutting-edge smartphone app. Although numerous other sites offer best online psychic readings through a mobile app, none can be compared to the excellent functionality of Purple Garden. It is smart and modern with a simple to use and no-fuss interface – ticking all the boxes for today’s generation.

If you think that’s all, you are wrong.

Purple Garden also has its own community of psychic reading fanatics by the name of Journeys. Past, present, and future sitters use this safe space to share their views, thoughts, experiences, and more regarding free psychic reading online. Journeys can be an excellent point of reference for people who have never tried chat, video, or phone psychics before in their lives. Here, you can browse through past sitter experiences with the network or a particular reader and learn about psychic chat reading styles/types to make an informed decision that’s best for you.

Last but not the least, Purple Garden also enables all subscribers to earn FREE credit worth $10 on every purchase made on its official online store. The credit can be used for booking future accurate psychic readings.

4. California Psychics – Best Psychics for Astrology Readings

Online psychics use different tools and techniques to deliver meaningful insights. Some use cards, tea leaves, crystal balls, stones etc. while others resort to more orthodox methods, including the sky, planets, and stars.

Astrology is the practice of looking upon the placement and position of stars (the time of a person’s birth) and horoscopes to understand why certain events are occurring in our lives and their true meaning. The practice of astrology readings is eons old and was typically performed by Najoom’s or Najoomi’s , who are basically trusted psychic readers holding great interest in what is to come. The special gifts of these talented individuals were also used by rulers to understand prophecies and their fulfillment. But today, astrology is used for far more than knowing when a biblical prophecy will come true.

The best online psychics and astrologers of California Psychic’s can help you understand the reason behind numerous life hurdles. Not only that, with the help of their invaluable wisdom, experienced psychics will also help you to stay on the right life path in order to accomplish your true calling.

Additionally, you will be delighted to learn that getting meaningful revelations from this network’s reputable psychics and astrologers won't cost you arm and leg. In fact, California Psychics is one of the best networks for getting online psychic readings by phone and chat. With reliable psychics online sessions starting from only $1 per minute, you can get reliable psychic readings that potentially hold the power to transform your entire life. In addition to this, California Psychics also enables sitters – both new as well as old – to earn Karma points.

These points can be easily redeemed to book cheap psychic readings by phone sessions or to make some other purchase on the website. If you are looking to save some bucks while meeting reliable psychics online, do give California Psychics a shot. You won’t be disappointed.

Here are some other amazing features you can enjoy at California Psychics while connecting with professional psychics and astrologers:

Fun and exciting promotional offers for all sitters (new and old)

Available in website and easy to use phone app

Availability of several other online psychic readings including spiritual readings, love readings, health consultations, etc.

Vast network of cheap psychics online

5. Mysticsense - Best Palm Readers for Online Psychic Readings

Many of you may have heard the saying that destinies are written in the lines and creases of your palm. Well, if that is true then there is no better place to unravel the mysteries hidden within the lines of your hand than Mysticsense . The expert Mysticsense palm readers can help you learn what the future has in store with their special abilities and talents. Of all the mystical practices discussed in the post, palmistry is one of the most highly regarded. Not only is the practice used for predicting future events, it is also used for interpreting personality characteristics. The real psychics of Mysticsense believe that hands are portals that shed invaluable insight related to several life aspects including love, death, career, and money. During a FREE 5-minute session of online psychic readings, an expert palmist will closely examine the shape of your hand and each individual crease and line to understand where you currently stand in life. And how the decisions you take now will impact the future.

Apart from a 5-minute free psychic reading with a Mysticsense palmist, you will always be super impressed by the network's well-designed interface which ensures sitters have nothing less than a pleasant experience. With a decent selection of psychic readings by phone or chat, Mysticsense enables sitters to narrow down their search for top-rated psychics using a specialized filter tool. The filter option can let you sift out intuitive psychics and astrologers based on their availability, cost per session, language, location, rating, and other essential factors. Unlike other best psychic reading sites, Mysticsense has just the right amount of reading styles and types without being excessively overwhelming.

In addition to this, through this platform sitters can receive affordable psychic readings on multiple communication channels including live chat, phone call, and even video conferencing. So, no matter what your preferred mode of contact is, you can stay relaxed knowing that this reputable psychic readings site has got you covered.

Before we conclude our take on Mysticsense , there’s one last thing we’d like to highlight. Unlike most networks, this platform is highly inclusive and diverse. For instance, it is completely normal to see the category of love psychics on other networks, but Mysticsense has taken this one step ahead by devoting a separate section for LGBTQ relationships with more than 200+ powerful psychics to pick from.

All in all, Mysticsense is an excellent place for connecting with accurate psychics at the best possible rates. In fact, psychic readings by phone or chat start at a $1 per minute low rate only. So, if you are on a tight budget, don’t look far than Mysticsense . In case you do end up in psychic chat that is less than satisfactory, there’s always the network's refund guarantee to fall back on.

6. Keen Psychics – Best for Mediumship/Talking with the Dead

Coping with the loss of a close family member, friend, partner, or even a pet is hard, especially when the death angel knocks on the door out of the blue. Although nothing can prepare you for this irreplaceable loss, there are ways to find closure and move forward in life while holding them dearly close in your heart. One of those ways is medium psychic readings.

Gifted advisors cannot bring your deceased loved ones back to life, but they can act as a linking portal to help you both communicate with each other. This is done via medium readings. So, if you want to know how your partner or friend who died in an unfortunate car accident is doing in the other realm, make haste and book a free psychic chat with the incredible Keen advisors. Medium psychic readings are a great way to let out feelings, emotions, and thoughts that have been eating you up from the inside and make peace with the loss of those that have passed on to the eternal abode.

Keen Psychics understands that losing someone to death is hard enough already; so, catching up with them through the gifted abilities of advisors should not be a hassle. Due to this, the network follows a super flexible and low-rate strategy when pricing its services. With Keen, you can reconnect with lost loved ones without worrying about messing up limited budgets. You’ll be pleased to know that online psychic readings of up to 10 minutes are available on Keen at a jaw-dropping price of $1.99 only!

In addition, to ensure you connect with a real psychic that’s best for your life issue, Keen also openly shares detailed bios of each of its talented consultants. Reviews by sitters are also available for your ease. Furthermore, signing up on this network is super straightforward with no unnecessary requirements. You can create a Keen account using basic info like your name, date of birth, star sign, email address, and a strong password.

From meaningful medium readings to affordable services, the highly skilled Keen advisors can make even the impossible possible for you.

Other Online Psychic Readings Sites on the Web

Of course, you can find several other free psychics on the web. But bear in mind that many of them lack credibility due to several reasons. Some of those factors include:

Lack of reviews and testimonials by past clients

No advisor screening process

No satisfaction guarantee or refund policy for unsatisfactory services

Lack of customer privacy and confidentiality guarantee

No or insufficient advisor data available

Lack of reading styles/types

Below we have listed some of the platforms you can use for connecting with online psychics, however, be warned that we don’t take any guarantees for the quality of service you’ll receive there.

Lotus Tarot

As the name suggests, this platform mainly focuses on tarot readings which are given via phone and chat. No option for video readings are visible on the platform’s official site. In addition, the site’s interface appears extremely outdated and there’s very limited info about what exactly the platform stands for. Lastly, to receive free readings, you will have to first sign up.

Heal Your Life

This platform is available on all Android and iOS phones but you can use it for only card readings since its repertoire of psychic services is extremely limited. In addition to this, we could not see any reader bios or reviews by past sitters. In all honesty, the platform gives out an amateurish appearance and we are not sure how accurate the readings would be.

If you are really looking for some authentic advice and insightful revelations from cheap psychics, it is best to consider using one of our six recommended networks instead of any other platform that lacks credibility. If you are going to spend your hard-earned money on a psychic reading, at least make sure you are spending it in the right place so that there are no regrets later.

Common Concerns About Online Psychic Readings

It is normal for you to have some concerns about cheap psychics, especially if you have never tried getting a free physic reading online. To ease out your apprehensions, below we have answered some questions that are most frequently asked by our readers.

Where can we find reliable psychic online?

Finding affordable and/or free psychic advisors online is indeed a task of great responsibility since it’s not just about the money but also your life. Readings by unqualified psychics can destroy your entire outlook towards life and push you down a road that’s not meant for you. Remember, psychics have the ability to make or break it for you. So, it is imperative you don’t jump on the bandwagon out of spite.

Be sure to perform sufficient research before locking down a platform. If you don’t have time to do so, you can always give our reliable super 6 online psychic readings networks a shot. Each of these platforms are highly commendable and will only provide the most authentic readings.

What factors should I look for in a psychic readings website?

Here are some of the things you should consider while hunting for the best platform for psychic readings:

Check when the platform was founded. The more experience it has, the better

Go through reviews by past users to see whether the platform fulfills what it promises

Make sure the network has a clear-cut customer privacy and confidentiality guarantee

Check whether any discounts or freebies are available for both old and new users

Before We Go

Remember, online psychic readings by an authentic advisor will not only help you to save some money, they can also be just the thing you need to live a happy and fulfilled life. And the best thing is that now you can receive divine guidance right from your home or any place that’s most convenient for you.

Lastly, please note that signing up on our super 6 online psychics platforms is straightforward and will easily connect you with real psychics in no time.