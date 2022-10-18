Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV.

—

Free Psychic Reading Online - Best Free Psychic Reader Sites of 2022

There must be moments when you feel like you are stuck in a difficult phase of life, maybe in a toxic job, relationship, or merely in a place you would rather not want to be. You might have tried many things to turn things around, but sadly nothing changed. Hence, frustration ensued since you felt you’re stuck in the ‘now’ and will never be able resolve the situation. But we’d like you to know that you are not alone.

Allow us to put your mind at ease with the knowledge that there are, in fact, highly credible free psychics out there who can help you navigate the tremors of life and guide you towards the tunnel where light, prosperity, and everything good awaits you.

Here are our four most recommended platforms for online psychic readings:

Best Free Psychic Reading Websites of 2022

Free Psychic Readings Site Popular Features ⭐ Kasamba Best psychic reading free sessions for love issues

20+ years of industry experience

of industry experience Psychic readings for free (lasting 3 minutes)

70% discount for first comers

for first comers Available contact channels: live chat, phone call, email ⭐ Psychic Source 3 decades of industry experience

decades of industry experience Best for spiritual and chakra balance

Available contact channels: live chat, phone call , and video conference

, and 75% discount for first time sitters and psychic readings for free (lasting 3 minutes) ⭐ Purple Garden Best psychic reading free sessions for past traumas

Earn $10 credit with every purchase

with every purchase Safe social hub for sitters – Journeys

Available contact channels: live chat, phone call, and video conference ⭐ Mysticsense $1 per minute low rate

Psychic readings for free related to holistic life guidance

5-minute one-on-one psychic reading free session

Top Psychic Reading Free Networks

At times you might feel trapped in the now, in the ongoing hustle-bustle of daily life, and do not really understand where life is headed. But we come bearing good news: feeling stuck in the now is merely a perception and doesn’t represent your actual reality.

But feeling stuck is also a sign that something needs to change in your life. You might see it as bad news, but we view it as an opportunity. Sitting idle, hand over hand, and not doing anything just because you are afraid of the outcome is possibly the worst thing you can do to yourself. This way, you are not only going to stay trapped but, more importantly, would never truly unlock your true potential.

So, how do you initiate the cycle of change?

Well, asking a free psychic question is a good place to start.

What is the worst thing that can happen by getting psychic readings for free? You might not like it? But in those instances, we want you to remember that psychics have special abilities. They can sense things which normal people like us cannot . In fact, their guidance can help you reach your true calling.

1. Kasamba – Best Free Psychic Reading Online for Love Issues

To be in love is great and to be loved is even better. If we are to be honest, there is no feeling like being in love in the entire spectrum of human emotions. As much as we desire to experience this beautiful emotion, we cannot ignore the fact that a small discord in love relationships can massively ruin the peace of our mind and heart. To love, really and truly love someone, is no piece of game, after all. If you are on the same boat and understand what we are talking about then you need to get in touch with Kasamba’s free psychics.

Although you will find a vast range of other services on Kasamba, this network is highly recommended for its free psychic love reading sessions. With decades of industry experience, the free psychics of this reputable platform are more than adequately equipped to resolve all your problems related to love.

The network not only has 100% legit free psychics, it is one of the best as well as the biggest platform out there for free psychic love reading sessions. We’re assuming you might not take our words for it, so here’s a real-life review by a past sitter for you to have a look at:

“Kasamba is the best free psychic reading network for free psychic love reading and guidance I’ve ever tried and let me tell you, I’ve used the services of quite a few. The pool of free psychics is huge and totally reliable! Kasamba free psychics know what they are doing and will never waste your time by running around in circles, chasing a dead-end. In all honesty, this platform is the best place for no-nonsense free psychic love reading.”

- Samantha Edward - Sacramento, CA

Here is one more review about Kasamba’s free psychic love reading services:

“I wasted so much time, effort, and MONEY on psychic reading online sites and applications that hardly ever satisfied my love needs – until the day I came across Kasamba and its incredible network of free psychics. I do not have the words to describe how the online psychics transformed my dying love relationship! If you are looking for some honest guidance that can actually help you improve your relationships then Kasamba is the place to be. I promise, you won't have any regrets.”

- Elliot Shaw – Chicago, IL

If you are still having double thoughts, you can even directly head to Google and browse through hundreds and thousands of positive reviews and lauds about online psychics at Kasamba. Every one of them will validate the psychic reading online networks accuracy, authenticity and success.

If you wish to know our personal opinion, we would say a dozen times (and more, if required) that Kasamba is the best psychic reading online network out there. Its online psychics are experienced, qualified, and very much capable of giving advice that’s actually meaningful. The platform is not only the best, it’s also different from the remaining psychic reading online networks available out there. Kasamba understands that not everybody is looking for a one-size-fits-all solution for their problems since the needs and requirements of each sitter vary.

Some seek love advice while others are interested more in guidance that is career or money centric. All in all, the fact that this platform fulfills the needs and demands of all kinds of sitters is the key reason why people can’t seem to rave enough about it! Millions of sitters ardently use the online psychics service of this platform for a good enough reason, after all.

You will also be delighted to know that Kasamba provides a 70% discount to all newcomers as well as a free three-minutes trial to test the service quality of its online psychics.

2. Psychic Source – Best Experts for Positivity and Prosperity (Chakra Healing)

If you are searching for ancient, life-changing wisdom that has the power to surround you with surges of positive energy and elevate your happiness then it is best to connect with a free psychic reader at Psychic Source. With the guidance and acceptance of the wisdom offered by experts, you will experience rampant spurts of happiness, health, peace, prosperity, positivity and harmony between your mind, body and spirit.

With over 30 years of experience and hundreds of experts under its roof, Psychic Source is thoroughly well-known for healing Chakras through different psychic services. For those who don’t know, Chakra is a wheel of free moving positive energy. Although it is free-flowing, it states that there are seven main energy centers of the body according to ancient wisdom. When all of these seven Chakras are liberated or opened, bursts of positive energy can run freely through them, creating harmony between our mind, physical body, as well as spirit.

Majority of people don't realize it, but more often than not, the physical, emotional, or even mental distress that they encounter in their personal lives can be linked to one of these points. For instance, when we are in grief, it usually manifests in a certain area of our body, such as an ache in our chest. A free psychic reader can tell whether you are experiencing a Chakra disbalance or whether the cause of your distress is something else. In case it’s related to the former, a psychic can help you to open, heal and better align the energy centers. Doing this can be extremely useful in working through difficult or undesirable feelings as well as developing a sense of overall personal wellbeing . For different psychics, the practice involves different techniques. For example, some may harness the healing potential of crystals, oils, rituals, meditation and more.

In case of a disbalance, a free psychic reader will recommend you a suitable crystal, healing oil, and maybe also some effective affirmations to liberate blocked energy channels. The Psychic Source’s free psychic reader will also inform you that the healing of energy is an unending and ongoing process, which is why balancing and unblocking different energy points when things change in your life is more like spiritual hygiene than a one-time task. It’s crucial to know and understand where in the body you are holding your emotions. By doing that, you can effectively focus on what you need by tuning into your body and do the necessary work for healing.

With a massive 75% off and complementary online psychic readings, a free psychic reader of this network will help you to identify whether any of your seven main Chakras are blocked or out of balance. In addition to this, he/she will also help you to liberate them to achieve holistic well-being. Remember, this free-flowing energy is within as well as all around us that keeps us healthy, happy and vibrant.

So, without wasting any more time, book your free psychic reading online with a Psychic Source expert and delve into a world where true brilliance and boundless positive energy awaits you.

3. Purple Garden – Best Free Psychics for Past Traumas

Living with past trauma can be hard. But remaining silent about the demons lurking in the dark or doing nothing about them is not the solution. Rather, it will only aggravate things further. It’s worth mentioning that traumatic occurrences of the past can be life-altering and should not at all be blindsided or repressed. What people do not realize is that, more often than not, those moments only linger, spread, and grow over the years, especially if not dealt in the right way.

So, if there's something which has been troubling you for a long time or if you have been searching for some useful guidance by someone reliable and trustworthy, then the best free psychic reading experts of Purple Garden should be first on your list. We understand that it’s not always easy to open your heart and soul in front of family and friends and you need someone who is unfamiliar (to avoid judgement ) and yet have your best interest at heart. A psychologist and psychiatrist may be one option but why go to someone ordinary for guidance when you can literally get mystical guidance from the best experts?

The best free psychic reading online experts at Purple Garden fully understand that there are countless people out there who feel unheard and unseen. Not because they do not have anything to say, but sadly, because nobody is willing to truly listen. Not even their own families.

Here’s a story shared by a past client on Purple Garden’s famed social hub, Journeys:

“Whenever my parents threw a party at our house, all the adults gathered at the backyard patio, while the kids went off and played in the basement. The basement, where my own brother, along with a bunch of his snarly friends, molested and raped me. I had no idea what to do. The entire thing was very scary. I’m not really sure how long the entire thing lasted, but the memories of the feelings and emotions I felt back then are still raw even decades later. I felt anger, fear , shame, and guilt , because all these years I kept telling myself that I must have done something wrong to bring all this on myself.

After a time, I even opened up to my mother about the incident but she casually told me to “not create a scene” and go back inside in my room. I remember just going into this little, suffocating cave of my own making, where it was dark and lonely. And the worst thing is, I did not know how to crawl back out, or whether I’ll ever be able to. But I did, all thanks to the incredible psychics of Purple Garden.

During my first session, I did not know exactly what to say or expect and I guess my psychic sensed this. He said to me that there are parts of me that need fixing. He showed me that there was no shame in accepting that such things happen – even at times and places you least expect and gave me the confidence to be the person I am today.”

This narration by an actual Purple Garden member is proof that experts of this platform are willing to hear, help and support you through best free psychic reading online sessions – irrespective of the nature of the problem that’s stealing your peace. The Purple Garden psychics will gladly listen to you; hear you; understand you and do whatever it takes to help you cross the burning bridges, especially not alone.

And that’s not all, you can even win $10 worth of credit with every Purple Garden transaction while learning how to live again.

4. Mysticsense – Best Online Psychic Readings for Holistic Life Guidance

If you often find yourself in need of meaningful guidance and advice pertaining to all life aspects then the gifted experts of Mysticsense can help you. Instead of specializing in one field, the psychics of this platform showcase incredible abilities in a vast range of areas – from love, career, health, relationships to money, you can trust the talented experts of Mysticsense to offer you with the best and most meaningful insights via free psychic chat sessions.

Many people tend to leave everything on destiny and we understand why. But taking a back seat in your own life won’t do you much good. Hence, we recommend you take charge and guide your life to success and new heights with the help of a partner that knows best. You can ask a free psychic question from the experts of this platform to be more optimistic, radiate positivity, and encourage action for a brighter and more fulfilled tomorrow.

“During my very first free psychic chat session, my amazing Mysticsense advisor taught me that it is okay to fall every now and then. He motivated me to stand up, dust myself, and start over.”

- Ally Khan – Yonkers, NY

During a FREE 5-minute one-on-one free psychic chat session, your chosen advisor performs a holistic analysis of your aura and shares which aspect of your life needs more work . Or you can directly get to the point by asking a free psychic question.

It is important to remember that this life if yours, and the only thing that truly matters is your happiness and contentment. That’s the only thing you need to do to have a successful life. And that is all what Mysticsense and its free online psychic reading experts are all about.

No matter where you’re right now or how impossible life seems, the only thing that matters is what you’re willing to do to crawl out of that dark pit. Life is not a bed of roses nor is it a race. Instead, it is a marathon full of sheer will and exhaustion to get to the finish line. Free online psychic reading experts teach you that despite what happens, you should walk sensibly instead of rushing. You are neither a tortoise nor a rabbit that has to walk slow or fast. You may not be where you thought you would be in life presently, but you’re exactly where you are needed to be. Mysticsense advisors will help you stay aligned with the person you aspire to become on an everyday basis.

Ask a free psychic question from a reader of your choice and discover how every twist and turn of your life molds your future. Another great thing about Mysticsense is that online psychic readings are given by 200+ powerful psychics at super affordable rates! So, if you are cost conscious, you can book a session for as low as $1 per minute.

Other Free Psychic Readings Networks (Not Suggested)

The world of online psychics is as vast as the internet. You will find someone on every nook and cranny of the web, claiming to solve all life woes in a single reading session. But that’s where most people get mistaken. Psychic readings for free are great and extremely useful but only when received from credible sources.

Just like there is a difference between actual, certified doctors and quacks, likewise the quality of free readings depends on the source you are receiving them from. For instance, psychic readings for free from Kasamba will be much more authentic and accurate than getting a reading performed from any unauthorized website.

Below we have shared some other psychic reading platforms that are decent but not really recommended by us due to several reasons. Our purpose is to educate you with the right knowledge, the platform you choose in the end always will be your call.

Oranum

The platform has been in the psychic business for nearly a decade and pledges to provide clarity in life to people with the help of their diverse network of psychics, astrologers, and spiritual advisors. But please note that their services are available only for sitters above the age of 18. Moreover, the site also states that their psychic services are solely for entertainment purposes.

Heal Your Life

Available on both Android and Apple smartphones, the platform is known for giving card readings. From the website, we noticed that the psychic services spectrum of this network is quite limited when compared to other networks. Additionally, there were no reader profiles or testimonials/reviews by past users. The lack of thereof made it harder for us to gauge the site’s authenticity and credibility. So, we can’t really say how accurate the insights would be.

Lotus Tarot

This psychic network provides online readings via live chat and phone. But they are limited to tarot reading only. Additionally, we felt that the insights given by experts of this network are extremely vague and generalized. Additionally, in contrast to other credible platforms, the reading sessions are quite expensive. Hence, we don’t think it’s smart to spend your time, money, and effort on this platform when other, far better services are available in the same price range.

If you’re actually interested in getting authentic advice and meaningful guidance from free online psychics, it is best to use one of our top 4 recommended platforms. There, you will find everything – credibility, good pricing, free trials, seasoned experts, and tons more!

Free Online Psychic Readings FAQ Section

Can Free Psychic Readings Make My Life a Success?

Remember, during a free online psychic reading session, your advisor will share their knowledge with you, the secrets and tips will be given to you. But what you do with that knowledge is solely in your hands. Bear in mind that whatever you decide for yourself is right. Whether you decide to use that knowledge, or not, the freedom of choice is always going to be yours.

The future is full of boundless potential and abundant possibilities. After all, we humans have utilized, at maximum, only five percent of the total potential of our brains. Therefore, try to imagine a world where people utilize their full emotional and mental potential. They can do anything. They can go anywhere and achieve anything. If you closely study every great leader, every sacred holy book, and all the inordinate avatars who've ever lived; you’ll learn one thing: the power to steer the boat of your life to success and fulfillment is only in your hands. The sooner you understand and accept this, the sooner you’d able to live the life of your dreams.

Can Free Psychic Readings Be Inaccurate?

Before you sit for your first free psychic chat session, know that psychic predictions aren’t set in stone . They are merely guidance based on what the psychic can see and feel in that moment. So, what is apt for today, might not be for tomorrow since each dawn brings with itself a host of new opportunities and risks.

When you remember this knowledge and attend free online psychic reading sessions regularly, you will be able to draw things in your life that you desire most. Remember, you are reading this article because something inside you kept nagging, 'You deserve better. You deserve to be happy.' During the good days as well as the bad, remind yourself that you were born to add something extraordinary to the world; something that nobody else can. Every single moment you have experienced, every single thing you have come across is just life's way of shepherding you to a better tomorrow. Do not forget that you’re the creator of your destiny. So, what do you plan to do about it? Where will you steer your boat? Remember that ‘nothing changes if nothing changes’ and only you have the power to bring about that change.

Free psychic readings and advisors are merely there to make sure you do not stray from your true calling.

Can Free Psychic Readings Help Us Lead a Balanced Life?

Of course!

Platforms like Psychic Source especially focus on helping clients achieve a balanced state in their lives by working on several factors, such as Chakras.

Remember, having balance in life can offer much more to you than just positive self-esteem or a peaceful state of mind. They also influence your body-wide energy and will prevent you from experiencing wholesome physical wellness and electric flow of energy within the body. During any kind of imbalance or blockage, you are much more likely to experience pains, discomforts, illnesses, symptoms that hold the body back from optimal functioning.

Additionally, energy can become stagnant or stuck due to multiple reasons, which in turn can very much likely wreak havoc on all aspects of life. For instance, sexuality, relationships with others and self, creativity, mental awareness, self-expression, and flexibility, etc. According to wptv.com Many times, common ailments such as anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and fatigue can be linked to an overactive or underactive nervous system. Although developments in modern medicine have considerably helped to improve some of these problems, many people are still in search of a more mystical and natural approach to healing; and that journey of healing starts with online psychic readings.

Ask A Free Psychic Question Today

We know that many of you are a little too scared to believe in the person that you yearn to become and hence hide behind unjustified fears and excuses. But we implore you to believe in your inspirations and let free online psychic reading experts pave the road for you. There are so many people out there who with the help of free psychic readings have conquered their fears and accomplished life-long dreams despite all odds against them. Just believe in two simple yet powerful words: “you can” and see how your life turns around – not only for the better but for the best!

So, that’s our queue to leave. We wish you success, joy, happiness, love, health and everything else your heart desires. Keep believing in yourself and let the magic of free psychic readings turn the wheels for you!