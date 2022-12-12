California Psychics - ($1/Min) Free Trial Readings, Coupons & Benefits and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV.

Wondering if you can talk to genuine psychic reader at California Psychics without any risks? If you have been looking for a trusted psychic reading portal but are scared to risk your money, efforts, and time, this California Psychics review is just what you need to explore to get clarity on all the burning questions in your head. The internet is already crowded with a massive influx of online psychic reading platforms, making it difficult for people to choose the best one. However, California Psychics has been around in the industry since 1995 and has established a reputation for providing the most reliable and accurate psychic readings online.

California psychics have compiled a team of some of the most proficient and cultured psychic experts, each specializing in different areas of psychic reading expertise.

We understand that even these days, some people think that psychic readings aren't real and can be a scam. However, we are here to clear the air in our California Psychics review, which will look at different website features and discuss their services so that you can make an informed decision when getting your psychic reading.

Specials Available at California Psychics

$1/ Minute for New Customers

5 Free Minutes (CODE: “ADD5”) + 75% Off

California Psychics at a Glance

Serving millions of clients across the globe since 1995

Satisfying clients in struggling relationships, mental health, future predictions, career forecasts, and other life matters

Advisors specializes at serval topics: Love & Relationships, Career & Work, Destiny & Life Path, Money & Finance, Deceased Loved Ones and more.

Expert online psychics work 24/7 to provide 100% accurate guidance to clients in their problematic times

Strict hiring and evaluation policies for online psychics

100% money-back guarantee for unsatisfactory service

Use of tarot cards, balloons, crystal balls, and runes to diversify the range of tools available for clients

100% accurate psychic readings with insight and clarity into the future

New customers receive the five minutes free of charge using promo code "ADD5"

100% secure payment methods

California Psychics also supports PayPal, among other payment services

24/7 live customer care agents for local as well as international clients

Easy-to-use website

Personal psychic profiles that highlight expertise, reviews, and pricing for the ease of the client

California Psychics – Can It Be Trusted?

Online platforms often struggle to build solid foundations when they aren't reliable and can't provide their customers with excellent service. With a rigorous screening procedure and open reader evaluations, California Psychics, which has been in the industry for more than 20 years, has built a solid foundation.

About 90% of applications are rejected, which makes it among the harshest screening procedures for potential readers. Its procedure entails a demanding interview along with a number of tests to make sure the reader is qualified and skilled and comes in handy for their customers.

Although the specifics of the procedure cannot be independently verified, the information it offers is more thorough than that which can be found on other websites. They check all new psychics for 90 days to make sure they're up to par with the requirements in order to provide useful services for their clientele.

Following readings with recently recruited psychics, clients are often approached to receive intel on how their experience went. All new readers are also read by customer service personnel of California Psychics to further assess their capabilities.

You may go through hundreds of honest customer reviews and check how many stars each of the readers has. Perhaps the main factor contributing to my confidence in utilizing the services of this platform is this.

The platform's charges per minute can prove to be a drawback; however, it more than makes up for it through its Reward Program known as Karma, its introductory deal, as well as a 100% satisfaction promise.

You receive a credit of $20 when you’ve signed up for Karma Rewards, receive an astrological report, and the opportunity to accumulate points for each reading. As part of their launch promotion, you may receive a reading for $1/minute with a promise of complete satisfaction.

Why Do We Vouch For California Psychics?

People who are looking for accurate, convenient, and reliable psychic reading online will not find a better platform than California Psychics. They have helped thousands of people boost their morale, plan better for the future, and make better decisions in their life. Users can also choose from different psychic aides that will allow their psychics to provide a better reading experience.

California Psychics: Free Readings Options

You can get an accurate and reliable psychic reading for as little as $1 per minute, and what makes it even better is that the first five minutes of the session will be free if you use the Califronia Psychics promo code “ADD5” at the beginning. Users can choose their preferred pricing plan when looking to connect with psychics on the platform. The free structure ranges from $1 per minute to $4 per minute. However, you should note that opting for a lower fee doesn’t necessarily mean that the psychic reading will be less competent.

In addition to having established a good name and loyal customer following, California Psychics also has the most market-competitive prices. Their psychic readings will not cost you an arm and a leg. You can enjoy a psychic reading session starting from as low as $1 per minute.

Along with accurate readings, they have also managed to provide the lowest rates as well. They have achieved this by dividing their price structure into three categories: preferred, popular, and premium. This business model allows the clients to decide which service to get by prioritizing their personal interest and keeping it convenient and light on the pocket.

Incredible Customer Support

The customer support you get at California Psychics is impressive, and you can get in touch with them 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on California Psychics phone number or website. The best part is that the platform guarantees that all psychic readings given by their online psychics will be confidential and will be done in a non-judgmental and discreet manner.

How to Get Started at California Psychics?

California Psychics members have the option of both an application along with an intuitive site. In order to connect with younger customers, who are more likely than most to be hesitant about the psychic arts, this platform greatly benefits from its cross-platform accessibility.

Registering

You must register on California Psychics website before you begin utilizing their services. You may register by clicking on "create account" in the upper right corner of the page. You must input your personal information, including your full name, email address, and birthdate, since children are not allowed on their platform. You must also create a unique password. Apart from this, you have the option of registering for their horoscope newsletter during this procedure which is completely free of cost.

Payment

Setting up your payment is what you'll have to do next. Although an initial reading from California Psychics is free of cost, you'll need to set up a payment option, such as a debit/credit card, etc. You'll only be charged if your trial period lasts more than 3 minutes. The majority of their users load accounts with about $20, which is enough to pay for the initial 2 sessions. If a customer is dissatisfied with their services, they might get a portion of their money returned.

Shortlisting a Psychic

You will be required to look through the options and choose a psychic once you're done with signing up. You may choose from a list in the drop-down menu which can be found at the very top. In this section, mediums are grouped into specialty basis to make it simpler for users to locate exactly the kind of medium they seek.

Specialized Reading Topics

The platform offers love psychics, pet psychics, mediums, and seers that provide advice regarding your job, way of life, money, and relationships, which separates them according to their specialty regarding themes/topics. This enormous selection guarantees that whatever you as a customer are seeking, you will surely find it here.

Psychic Skills

The platform offers empaths, mediums, clairvoyants, dream analysts, and channeling readers who have been checked via a thorough qualifying procedure. The next category which classifies them is dependent on their talents. California Psychics can help you regarding anything, whether you’d like to communicate with a deceased relative or perhaps figure out whatever your spouse is dealing with.

Psychic Resources

You’re free to pick a tool that any of the readers employ. While many individuals might dismiss the concept of a psychic tool such as props, readers utilize them as tools to strengthen their abilities and facilitate the transition to the other planes of existence. You may select your psychic on the basis of their usage of crystals, tarot cards, numerology, and oracle cards, among other tools. Various tools may speak to different users. Hence, you shouldn't be reluctant to experiment with several types of readings rather than sticking to your go-to method because each of them delivers a unique experience.

Psychic Style

Irrespective of any equipment or areas of expertise, a psychic's attitude regarding their client can make a huge impact. This platform offers a basic definition of the psychic styles of its practitioners, classifying them as inspiring, sympathetic, or direct. Users have the leisure of choosing the type of reader they feel most at ease with. It's likely that one person may be more comfortable with a reader who is to the point. On the other hand, another individual might be more comfortable with someone who's more compassionate, which is why this category was made in the first place.

Client Favorites

They have a section called 'Customer Favorites' if you're indecisive about the type of service you'd like to get. These psychics have regularly received excellent evaluations and responses, which has propelled them to the very top of the users' favorites lists. Even if their particular field doesn’t meet your preference, they will be of a certain caliber. Despite the fact that you don’t have time to look through multiple readers, feel free to choose any of these and check if you connect with them.

Staff Picks

The California Psychics staff also selects the readers they believe to be the greatest in a section that they refer to as "staff picks." If popularity isn't persuading you as much as you'd like, you can be confident that the staff-selected readers will surely do so. These are often the most educated, skilled, and experienced in the area.

California Psychics Horoscopes

They offer daily, weekly, monthly as well as yearly horoscopes, which may be sent straight to your mailbox if you've registered for the newsletter. This is typical of most spiritual counseling platforms. Besides this, they offer financial advice, birthday horoscopes, and other specialty horoscopes, which are really helpful for those who need guidance but don't have the opportunity to take the time out to speak with a psychic. This group is ideal for people who might put more of their faith in the stars, as compared to putting it in human channels.

Types of Psychics at California Psychics

There are different kinds of psychics at California Psychics, each with their unique abilities, which can guide you to find meaning and purpose in your life, make better financial decisions, understand your pets, and reconnect with lost loved ones or missing persons. Each category of readers shared below in this California Psychics review highlights how these readers can help add ease to your life. Here are some of the psychic abilities you can choose from:

1. Empaths:

Empaths are gifted advisors who are highly empathetic, and that gives them the ability to tap into your inner-most emotions. They will help you understand your feelings and emotions when you are lost and looking for answers in life.

Their high sensitivity levels allow them to look into your soul and tell you truths about your life by listening to you, reading your chakra, and feeling your aura. Empaths can guide you through a tough period in your life when you're disconnected from reality and are looking for meaning in your life.

2. Clairvoyants:

Clairvoyants are psychics who will help you connect with the spiritual world and give you intuitive information about your past, present, and future. They will connect with your spiritual side and ensure you find the answers you are looking for.

Their special ability allows them to extract missing information from your life that you didn't even know existed. The best part about clairvoyants is that they are more connected with your soul than you are.

3. Clairaudients:

Clairaudients are a less-common type of Clairvoyants who serve an important purpose. They can hear messages and voices that normal people can't hear, including messages from other worlds and the afterlife.

For example, they can hear messages from your loved ones who have passed away, from your pets, and from the universe. You can even hear messages from millions of miles away or from people who have a similar aura to yours.

4. Clairsentients:

Clairsentients belong to a category of psychic experts who can sense auras and energies more effectively than any regular reader. They can give you a complete breakdown of the overall vibe, architectural energy, and aura inside your home.

Even though they may not be able to visit your home, they can connect with good and bad energy and help you understand the negative and positive energies in your life.

5. Dream Analysis:

Humans have been trying to make sense of their dreams for centuries, and the psychic community has plenty of seers who can give you an insight into your sleep episodes. They say that a person can tell a lot about their life by their dreams.

If you have been getting a recurring dream or getting recurring nightmares, a dream analyst can resolve your troubles. Every dream has a meaning, and dream analysts can depict the message behind your dreams and what your subconscious is trying to tell you from your dream.

6. Remote Viewing:

This is a unique category of psychic experts that started gaining in popularity in the post-pandemic era when people were locked inside their homes and not allowed to travel. These psychics are specialists who offer readings on things far away from you.

They rely on their proximity to the object and assess its chakra and energy to read from it. Remote-viewing psychics can connect with places and beings thousands of miles away and even in other countries.

7. Automatic Writing:

Automatic writing psychics can help you understand what your soul is trying to tell you and figure out what you should do in life. They shape ideas and words originating from your spirit and put words to the messages and thoughts deep within your subconscious. They can help you discover yourself and learn more about your soul as a person.

Meet Top-rated Psychic Experts at California Psychics

Here is a round-up of the top Psychic Advisors at California Psychics that you can reach out to get your life on the right track.

Top Gifted Advisor # 1 – Pauline: Best for Resolving Matters of the Heart

Pauline is counted among the most reputed psychic advisors on California Psychics, especially when it comes to love and relationship guidance. With an incredible 4.5-star rating and more than 40,000 successful readings to her name, Pauline ensures that your first psychic reading experience is a memorable one. This psychic expert has been serving the platform since 2012 and has helped California Psychics reach newer heights of success.

If you take a look at the user reviews on Pauline, you will notice that majority of her clients sing praises of how well-versed and articulate she is with her readings. Whether you are a new user or an old one, Pauline gives you undivided attention, captivating you with her gentleness, charm, and knowledge of love readings.

Top Gifted Advisor # 2 – Zinnia: Best for Finding the Right Direction in Life

Zinnia is an experienced advisor who just joined California Psychics a year ago but already made it to the top rankings with outstanding 4.7-star ratings. She comes with several years of experience in the field and can help you resolve important life matters through psychic readings. Whether you are dealing with issues in your love life or career, Zinnia is an expert in both. Most importantly, she has swooned over her clients with her destiny & life direction readings.

When it comes to reading style and tools, Zinnia is known for being extremely gentle and compassionate with her clients. Her warm nature and detailed insights help users feel comfortable and make them open up to her without any trouble. She uses crystals and tarot cards for her readings, so you can expect an extra sense of relief and comfort when you decide to try out your luck with her.

Top Gifted Advisor # 3 – Phillip: Best for Career and Financial Advice

With more than 60,000 readings to his name, Phillip is one of the most reputed psychics experts on California Psychics. He specializes in career and financial readings, providing his clients with accurate and insightful career predictions. Phillip has been one of the most celebrated gifted advisors on this website and has played a huge part in its success.

He is a clairvoyant empath who uses tools like Astrology, Oracle cards, and I-Ching for the readings. You can also enjoy incredible dream analysis readings if you opt for Phillips as your reader. With a friendly and straightforward attitude, you can get your money’s worth with him for all important matters of life.

California Psychics Reviews Shared by Customers

Here is what real psychics customers have to say:

Review # 1 - Predictions Do Come True ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Although I've only had an experience with Gardenia a few times, I like the fact that she does not incorporate the usage of flowery language. Occasionally, I'd appreciate it more if she would elaborate on her points more, but overall, I think she's accurate, and her predictions are precise and true. She occasionally makes predictions while we are speaking. Once, she predicted that my twin flame contact me, and right when we spoke, he did. I can clearly gather how strong her connection is since she has even used his exact words.”

Review # 2 - Best Psychic Service is California Psychics. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Since I've been utilizing their services for a while, I've been more than pleased with the quality. It's obvious that this brand works hard to hire the greatest employees, so it's safe to say their staff is top-notch. I've had readings with multiple other options; however, California Psychics is by far the most useful!”

Review # 3 - California Psychics is what I’ve been using. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“I started using their services in 2011, and while no reader had ever been completely precise with their readings, I was astonished by how effectively California Psychics could tune into the individuals around me, hence providing me solid insight as to how I'm supposed to continue forward. The majority of the time, their suggestions were correct.”

Review # 4 – A Very Crucial Reading Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Upon waking up, I had a crucial reading from psychic Chauncey. After speaking for slightly less than half an hour, about 30 minutes later, her predictions came true exactly how she claimed they would. California psychics definitely employ the greatest readers.”

Review # 5 - A Fantastic Psychic Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

“On the 1-year death anniversary of my beloved partner, I had my very first encounter with a psychic. I am certain that fate sent "Washington," a lovely woman from New Zealand, to serve as my conduit to my wife. Being told the truth regarding everything Geri wished for me to know about her final moments left me feeling incredibly sad, and I could not help but cry my eyes out. It will be my 80th birthday in October, and for my birthday gift, I would love to have this experience once again.

Please refrain from questioning a reader's ability to materialize anything because trust me when I tell you this; it will change you forever.”

Alternative Options for Online Psychic Reading Services

Keep in mind California Psychics isn't your only option for online psychic readings; there are many more to choose from. Here are some of the greatest alternatives to California Psychics that you may want to consider.

1. Kasamba

Since 1999, Kasamba has provided exceptional services to its customers in the field of online psychic reading. They have earned a reputation for providing accurate online psychic readings by selectively choosing the psychics they work with. Video calls are not currently available, but you may still get in touch with them by email, phone, or live chat to have a psychic reading.

Kasamba also provides new customers with free three minutes to check out a psychic, with subsequent fees ranging from $1 to $10 per minute. With over 3 million delighted customers, it's clear that their online psychic readings are of the highest quality. Kasamba is a good alternative to California Psychics.

2. Psychic Source

A pioneer of online psychic readings, Psychic Source has been providing its services since 1989. As a result, it has been around for more than three decades, during which time it has earned a solid reputation. Monthly, weekly, and even daily horoscope subscriptions are purchased by millions of people throughout the world.

Many customers choose Psychic Source because of the extensive list of psychic readers available on the site and the high quality of the site's guidelines and free trial offers. They stand out from the competition by being dedicated to offering high-quality readings.

3. Keen Psychics

Many people turn to Keen Psychics when they wish to connect to a reliable online psychic reading service. Registering a new account grants access to three free minutes, and further minutes cost between $2 and $10, depending on the psychic. The psychics will get in touch with you via your preferred method of communication (psychic readings by phone or chat), and a free transcription will be provided when the session is over.

Over the course of their twenty-plus years in business, the psychics at Keen Psychics have become experts at what they do. When compared to California Psychics, they are a superior option that is also more reasonable in price.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Distinguishes California Psychics from others?

Karma Rewards Program, along with in-app features, set them apart from other reading services. You may accumulate credits through this program and apply them in any readings you take afterward. Along with these benefits, enrolling comes with a credit of $20, a complete birth chart that is free of cost, and quarterly incentives.

Numerous search filters are also an option, such as a “for you” page, as well as the ability to favorite your usual readers, among the app's other distinctive features. You can get readings while on the go by using their app, which is extremely easy to use.

Are California Psychics Experts Reliable?

The experts they have are very reliable and provide accurate results. Although there's no assurance that their forecasts will be accurate each time, they have a strict application procedure that rejects most reader candidates. Readers are required to fulfill a specific standard even once they've passed the initial screening procedure.

Although our suggestion is for you to research your reader prior to paying, California Psychics’ strong ethics and requirements before hiring a psychic will surely boost your faith in them.

If you’re not satisfied with the results, be sure to check out the testimonials for your adviser and benefit from its 100% satisfaction promise. You can protect yourself as a customer and lessen the likelihood of receiving an erroneous reading by performing these 2 steps.

What Should I Anticipate When I’m Getting a Reading from this platform?

You can depend on top-notch quality and individualized readings here. Each of their readings is distinct owing to various reading techniques as well as distinct situations that different customers have. Your reader will initially introduce themselves, and as your session continues, they’ll pass on any information that they immediately notice.

We advise you to bring a general query about your circumstance and immediate problems. This should save you from time wastage and allow you to grasp a better understanding of the reading.

Keep in mind varying delivery methods could also change what you can anticipate from the reading. It's crucial to constantly be aware of whichever style you require since some psychics prefer a manner that's direct, whereas someone else might prefer compassion over straightforwardness.

California Psychics Review – Final Verdict!

Even though there is no shortage of options for online psychic readings, it can be difficult to pick a psychic website that you can trust. People are still wary about sharing their problems and trusting strangers online, let alone believing in psychic readings. However, the thousands of satisfied users who have left glowing California Psychic reviews, the precise screening method for psychics, and the affordable prices prove that there is hope for the online psychic community.

We hope we have provided you with an in-depth analysis of this online psychic reading website in our detailed California Psychics review. However, we can safely say that users will get real and accurate readings from the website and won't be scammed with fake readings.

California Psychics is perfect for those desperately seeking spiritual guidance or those who are lost in life and need answers. A psychic on this website can provide you with readings, not only sorting out your mind but clearing your anxiety and giving you advice on the toughest decisions you are struggling to make in your life. You can trust that California Psychics will provide you with a satisfying experience when it comes to online psychic readings.