Best Online Psychic Reading Websites for Love, Life, and Clairvoyant Readings

Sooner or later, we all encounter difficulties that we have trouble wrapping our heads around.

If you have a problem that seems to require some kind of Xfactor for a solution, you may need to consider having an online psychic reading.

For over 20 years now, psychic readings online have helped people think outside the box and discover some very unique solutions to whatever is vexing them.

If you're experiencing a challenging situation, then maybe it's time for you to take a look at what we think are the best psychic websites out there to get affordable and accurate psychic readings.

The Best Psychics Online for Accurate Clairvoyant Readings

1. Kasamba - FinestClairvoyant Reading Online for Love and Heartache

Pros

A large variety of psychic readings

3 free chat minutes with each new psychic reader

Satisfaction guarantee

Over 20 years providing online psychic readings

Private, anonymous, and secure



Cons

24-hour response for email readings

With over 20 years of experience providing psychic readings, Kasamba is one of the pioneering sites in the psychic reading industry.

Their highly-screened psychic advisors are genuine professionals in the field, particularly when it comes to any question involving love and relationships.

Features

Offering psychic readings by phone, online chat, and email, Kasamaba makes it easy to engage with its online psychic readers. Especially with their brand new phone app that makes it possible to get personalized online psychic readings on the go 24/7.

Finding the best online psychic for your needs should also be a breeze on Kasamba.

The easy-to-navigate main menu lists the various specialties and tools available, along with a full explanation of each type of reading and the best kinds of questions to ask your advisor.

Finally, Kasamba is one of the few online psychic reading sites to offer 70% off your first reading, which is a great way to try them out almost risk-free.

The Best Psychic Readings Online for Romance Worries

Aside from being known as the best online psychic site for anything involving love, Kasamba is also renowned for offering a wide variety of readings to help you deal with your romantic issues.

From aura and astrology readings to psychic mediums and tarot readings, you could say that Kasamba's gifted psychics have more tools than Cupid has arrows when it comes to figuring out love and relationships.

The Best Online Psychics on Kasamba

One of the best-reviewed and most popular psychic advisors on Kasamba is PsychicHermes.

With over 22,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.9, PsychicHermes is right in line with Kasamba's love tradition, specializing in singles, dating, and helping people of all ages to find new love.

With the divorce rate in the U.S. being what it is, if you're married, you are well-advised to check out a Kasamba psychic named Cali.

Specializing in marital life, Cali has over 20,000 positive reviews, a 5-star rating and has been married for over 20 years. With these credentials, it certainly sounds like she knows what she's talking about.

Bottom Line

What sealed it for us about Kasamba's is their "Best Match Guarantee." A deal that gives you 3 free chat minutes with each new reader you try so that you can explore as many gift psychic readers as you need, risk-free until you find the right one.

The only thing harder than finding the right lover is finding the right psychic, and Kasamba wants to help you with both.

2. Keen - Largest Community ofOnline Clairvoyant Psychics

Pros

The largest community of psychic readers

First 3 minutes of your first psychic reading session free

The best spiritual readings

10-minute package for $1.99

"Readings 101" feature to help prepare for a reading

Cons

Limited customer service hours

Claiming to be the largest community of psychics online, Keen is also one of the oldest online psychic reading websites.

Add to that a reputation for providing the best spiritual readings online, and you'll get a community of psychics who you should trust for their experience, availability, and quality.

Features

Offering phone psychic readings, chat psychic readings, and email consultations, Keen's online psychic readers are available 24/7 to help you.

Finding your best online psychic match is also easy on Keen.

If you're in a rush, the automatic "Get Matched" filter will find you a reader in seconds. But if you like to browse, the "Best Psychic Advisor" feature will allow you to search manually for a psychic reader based on other details, such as availability, specialty, and price range.

Insightful Spiritual Readings

With over 300 Spiritual Advisors listed on the platform, Keen is the premiere psychic reading site if you're looking for advice about dealing with matters involving the spiritual realms.

Whether you're interested in past life readings, soul mate connections, or the spiritual legacy of your family tree, Keen has a spiritual advisor ready to point you toward your highest vibration.

The Best Psychics on Keen

If you're looking to connect with a deceased loved one or a higher energy, SnowfireL is one of the more popular and highly rated spiritual advisors on Keen.

Having over 36,000 readings to her credit and nearly 10,000 customer reviews with a 4.9 average, SnowfireL will utilize her Seraphim Power to connect you with whatever you need to know from the higher realms.

If your spiritual curiosity extends to past lives, then Cecile G Smith is the medium for you.

Having done over 48,000 readings with a 4.6 average from nearly 16,000 reviews, Miss Cecile is convinced that past lives influence the present, and she'll probably make you think the same in the end.

Bottom Line

When it comes to psychic advice, the most important things are availability and quality. With a large stable of well-reviewed psychic readers, Keen not only meets that criteria but with a 10-minute package for $1.99; they also have a pretty cool free psychic reading deal.

3. Psychic Source -Reputable Service with Compassionate Psychic Mediums Online

Pros

The oldest online psychic reading site

Psychic sessions as low as $0.66 per minute

Satisfaction money-back guarantee

Readings available via phone, chat, or video

Large variety of readings available

Cons

Free online psychic reading deals for new customers

At over 30 years old, Psychic Source is the granddaddy of the online psychic platforms and one of the best online psychic reading sites.

Yet with great free psychic reading deals, some of the best psychic mediums on offer, and an "Articles" section that reads more like a metaphysical library, they still seem to have the energy of a rookie with something to prove.

Features

There are two features that set Psychic Source apart from many other psychic reading websites.

The first is their fast and efficient "Find a Psychic" search filter that lets you quickly navigate their site for a psychic based on a whole array of categories, such as specialties, reading style, tools used, and price.

Besides online chat and phone readings, Psychic Source also offers a live video option to its customers as its second defining feature.

Compassionate Medium Readings

Aside from Psychic Source's age and experience, they are also known for having outstanding psychic mediums. So, if you're looking to connect with a deceased loved one or the spirits in general, then Psychic Source should be your Mecca.

With over 200 psychic mediums to choose from who also use a wealth of different psychic tools, you'll have access to some of the finest psychic readers online for whatever your spiritual needs may be.

The Best Psychic Readers on Psychic Source

If you're searching for an advisor on Psychic Source, then you're probably looking for a medium. One of the best they have is a lady who calls herself Psychic Kimberlee.

With over 2000 customer reviews to her credit and a 5-star average, the general consensus on Psychic Kimberlee is that she's kind, sensitive, and accurate. What more needs to be said?

Another top psychic medium on Psychic Source is Psychic John.

Having over 2,300 customer reviews to his credit and an average rating of 5 stars, John has been a psychic medium for over 30 years. His specialty is connecting people with their dead loved ones, and he speaks both English and Spanish fluently.

Bottom Line

Aside from Psychic Source's excellent mediums, the thing that tipped the scales in their favor for us is that they have the cheapest per-minute deal of any psychic reading platform.

At $0.66 per minute (which comes out to 30 minutes for $19.80), this is the ultimate deal for shopping around for the right psychic, especially since they have such a fine roster of psychic readers to choose from.

4. AskNow - Highly ScreenedTarot Card Readers for Accurate Readings

Pros

Psychic sessions as low as $1 per minute

Free psychic readings with 5 free Master Minutes

Brand new phone app for iOS and Android

The most rigorously screened online psychics

One free email question with a live psychic reader

Cons

Free reading deals only for new customers

At 17 years, AskNow is neither the oldest nor the youngest of the psychic sites in this article, but they surely strive to earn their place among the best.

Known for its accurate tarot card readings and esteemed Master Psychics, AskNow is also acknowledged as the online psychic platform with the most highly-screened psychic readers.

Features

On AskNow there's not only a psychic reader for hugely diverse sets of issues but also for just about every budget that can buy you an online psychic session with their Top Rated, Elite, and Master advisors.

To help you browse through these best online psychics, there's also an advanced search filter that lets you shop for your psychic reader based on a number of factors, including the type of reading, price range, and category you prefer.

Highly Accurate Psychic Readings Online

If you're interested in getting top-shelf tarot readings, then AskNow is the psychic reading platform for you.

With more advisors doing tarot readings than just about any other site, AskNow has the most screened, scrutinized, and tested tarot readers of any online psychic platform.

No matter what you need to know or when you need to know it, you can get professional tarot card readings at any moment on AskNow.

The Best Psychics on AskNow

A Master Reader with a talent for many forms of divination, from I-Ching to tarot reading, John Alexander is one of the busiest and most experienced online psychics on AskNow.

With over 25,000 readings to his credit, Mr. Alexander is a man for all seasons for whatever type of psychic info you need to tap into.

Another psychic reader to be aware of on AskNow is Psychic Virgo99.

A Master Advisor and one of the many excellent tarot readers on AskNow, Psychic Virgo99 has done over 32,000 readings with just about all 5-star reviews. Even though she specializes in love and relationships, there's hardly a subject that this experienced reader can't give you psychic advice on.

Bottom Line

As far as we're concerned, there are three main reasons to go to AskNow.

The first is because they have the most rigorously screened online psychics on the Internet.

The second is the 5 Free Master minutes that come with their $1 a minute introductory packages, giving you $100 worth of time for just $20 or $30.

And lastly, let us say it again, the tarot readings on AskNow are simply slammin' if you are into this psychic consultancy format.

5. Oranum - LIVE StreamedVideo Readings With Real Psychics Online

Pros

Free live psychic chat room

Customers vote for the best online psychics

The video option simulates an in-person reading

Not just accurate readings, but a spiritual community

Psychic readings by phone and chat

Cons

Confusing "Coin" payment system

Even though Oranum is the youngest of the online psychic reading websites that we're reviewing, they are nevertheless a phenomenon in their own right.

With a flashy site, a full menu of psychic reading services, and a truly unique chat room concept, Oranum is certainly a site to explore if you feel an urge to have your reading in a colorful and dynamic setting.

Features

Oranum doesn't have a search filter per se. Instead, it is more like a colorful flea market where you browse through the live environments of various online psychic readers until you find one that catches your eye.

The online psychics who are live can then be engaged in what's called the free live chat room.

There you can type out one free chat question and then watch while a psychic reader answers it live. It's a brilliant idea and allows you to try out several online psychics until you find the right one.

Readings

Oranum offers a very broad and eclectic menu of psychic services. With everything from classical tarot and astrology readings to more exotic choices like sound baths and pet psychics, Oranum has an entertaining way to find out whatever it is you need to know.

Talented Psychic Readers on Oranum

Every week the customers on Oranum vote for the site's top psychic reader.

The leader in this week's contest is a tarot reader, astrologer, clairvoyant, and numerologist who goes by the name of PriestessEve.

Aside from her readings, Eve's profile also has a number of tutorial videos on various esoteric subjects that can be watched for a price if you're interested.

In second place for this week's contest is PearlontheOcean, a third-generation psychic medium that consults Oracle Cards and her spirit guides to provide answers to customer questions.

Bottom Line

As far as we're concerned, Oranum's claim to fame is their free online chat room.

It's not only a great idea that sets them apart from other psychic websites, but it's also a fun and entertaining way to try out various online psychics until you find the best match for your online psychic reading.

Best Psychic Reading Online Websites- FAQ

If you're interested in having an online psychic reading session, here are some things you might want to think about to pick the best online psychics.

Check the reader's experience and the site's reputation

Experience and service are important in any industry, and it's no different when it comes to online psychic reading services.

Going to well-known and established sites like Kasamba, Psychic Source, or AskNow ensures that the online psychics you'll be working with will have been both screened and tested beforehand for their competency.

Don't be lazy with checking the customer feedback

A psychic reading is designed to counsel, guide, and enlighten people through the various circumstances of their lives.

As a result, customer feedback is key to knowing whether or not the site you're considering has consistently managed to meet this goal. As the saying goes, "a crowd of satisfied customers can't be wrong."

Is the screening process in place?

Before you engage with an online psychic reading site, it's important to know that the provider you've chosen can actually do what they promise.

It's therefore key that an online psychic reading platform tests every psychic reader on the site for their accuracy, insight, and compassion.

Make sure you are offered enough psychic reading services

It's common for both psychic readers and their customers to have various tastes in the oracles they want to work with.

Whether it's astrology, tarot card reading, or more exotic choices like the I-Ching or the runes, it's important for a psychic reading site to offer a diverse experience when it comes to the readings they provide.

Check the methods of contact in advance

The method by which you receive your psychic reading online plays an important role in your overall reading experience.

Regardless if you prefer privacy or convenience, a phone psychics session or an online chat, the best psychic reading sites will make sure you have several different ways to interact with their online psychics.

Trial minutes can eliminate hours of frustration

Because a psychic reading is such a personal experience, many people are nervous about picking the right psychic.

In an attempt to make this process a little less stressful, all of the sites we've reviewed offer free trial minutes, a.k.a free psychic reading online. This allows the customer a brief window of time in which they can end the session without being charged if they're not feeling a connection with their psychic.

You deserve a satisfaction guarantee

Even though psychic reading is now recognized as a legitimate form of counseling and guidance, it has been associated with con artists in the past.

With that in mind, all of the best online psychic reading sites we've reviewed stand behind their practitioners with a satisfaction guarantee. This means that if you are dissatisfied with your online psychic reading experience for any reason, you will have the reading refunded in full.

What Is a Psychic Reading?

Psychic reading is a form of personal counseling in which the facilitator claims to possess extrasensory abilities that can provide the customer with unusual insights and information.

These psychic abilities are often augmented by the use of divination tools or "oracles" such as tarot cards, the I-Ching, runes, or astrology.

Are Psychic Readings Real?

Yes, psychic readings are real. But that doesn't mean everyone who claims to be psychic can give you accurate advice.

It should be understood that different psychics have different levels of ability. Some are better for inquiries about love, while others may be more skilled in matters of finance or career.

Therefore, even though online psychics and psychic readings are real, not all online psychics are the same. You should choose a psychic based on their specialty and how it relates to your question.

How Do Psychic Readings Work?

Psychic readings work much in the same way as a counseling session with a therapist.

What's different is that in a counseling session, the client will do most of the talking, while in psychic reading, the psychic will do the majority of speaking.

A typical psychic session then begins with the customer posing a question. Next, the psychic will use their extrasensory abilities and perhaps a divination tool to answer the question by exploring the non-ordinary energies involved in the matter.

What Are the Advantages of an Online Psychic Reading?

The online psychic reading industry has been able to prosper for a number of advantages these online sessions offer.

Here are some benefits that psychic reading sites can offer over in-person readings;

They Are More Accessible

In the past, psychic readings were often conducted in unsavory or out-of-the-way places that few people were willing to go. Now, you can talk to a psychic advisor from the comfort of your own home as long as you have an Internet connection, a credit card, and some free time.

Enjoy More Scheduling Flexibility

While traveling to a doctor's appointment can take as much as half the day, your psychic reading can be scheduled on the spur of the moment and take up only a few short minutes.

This is because the best online psychic readings are commonly available via telephone, online chat, email, and video.

No More Prying Eyes and Ears - Your Privacy Is Safe

Because it is a form of personal counseling, an online psychic reading can sometimes include sensitive subject matter. For this reason, privacy is often a paramount concern for many people who go to online psychic reading platforms.

Depending on the level of privacy you desire, online psychic readings are available in several different formats.

Both online chat and email readings will prevent the reader from either seeing or hearing you, while phone psychic readings will reveal your voice, and video readings will show what you look like.

On another level, privacy also includes how the site in question protects your personal information, such as the credit card data used when processing payments.

All of the sites reviewed in this article follow strict guidelines that prevent your information from being shared or sold to any third party.

Get Psychic Advice With 24/7 Guidance and Support

The Internet has changed psychic reading from being a local activity with limited hours into a 24/7 global phenomenon.

No matter where you are in the world, if you have access to an Internet connection and a credit card, you can schedule an online psychic reading at any time.

Because of this dramatic upturn in demand, the best online psychic reading platforms have also been forced to expand their customer service operations to 24 hours a day.

No matter what time of the day or night you schedule your reading, most psychic reading services will have a customer service representative to help you if the reading should suddenly go south for any reason.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

Online psychic readings can cost anywhere from $1.99 per minute to upwards of $30 per minute, depending on which psychic reading sites you go to.

On the other hand, when you take into consideration some of the new customer incentives being offered, online psychic reading services can now sometimes be found for as cheap as $0.66 to $1 a minute.

Can I Get a Free Psychic Reading Online?

Yes, you can get a free psychic reading online in the form of free and/or discounted minutes that are included as a bonus in many new customer promotions. For instance, Kasamba, Keen, Psychic Source, and AskNow all offer free-minute deals to first-time customers.

While free and discounted minutes do provide some savings, the main purpose of these offers is to allow new customers the opportunity to try out different psychics at little or no cost until they find the one that's a perfect match for them.

Are Free Psychic Readings Accurate?

Yes, free psychic readings are quite often accurate.

This is because a free psychic reading (a.k.a free minutes) used as a customer incentive is designed to show off the ability of the psychic so that the customer will be willing to schedule a paid reading.

As a result, free online psychic readings could even be more accurate because the psychic advisor has a lot riding on it in terms of getting the customer to continue.

What Should I Expect From an Online Psychic Reading?

Knowing what to expect from an online psychic reading can be a bit hard for a layperson.

That's part of the deal, right?

Therefore, it would probably be best to begin with an open mind.

Even though psychics have paranormal abilities that allow them to transcend the overly pragmatic and traditional view of reality that most of us have, it doesn't mean that they are all-knowing.

What can reasonably be expected from an online reading is a new perspective on your old viewpoints. For example, the courage to be open to possibilities, even if what the psychic is telling you makes you uncomfortable or seems impossible.

Accurate readings can also help you to think of your fears differently. This means that if you look at your discomfort constructively, it can show you where you need to grow in terms of finding a wiser and stronger version of yourself.

Should I Get a Chat, Phone, or Video Reading?

An accurate psychic reading can be done via chat, phone, or video. Therefore, when it comes down to determining which one you should get, your choice doesn't need to take accuracy into consideration.

Instead, try to think about which format would be the most comfortable for you.

Here are some factors to consider regarding each type of reading;

A chat psychic reading requires you to type your questions and read the advisor's responses. Do you like to type and read? If yes, you are good to go.

requires you to type your questions and read the advisor's responses. Do you like to type and read? If yes, you are good to go. Video readings would require you to be somewhat presentable (at least your top half) and possess an appropriate background for your setting. Are you comfortable with that? A bit of effort invested can pay off.

would require you to be somewhat presentable (at least your top half) and possess an appropriate background for your setting. Are you comfortable with that? A bit of effort invested can pay off. Phone psychics would probably require the least amount of effort. No one can see you, and all you'd have to do is listen and speak only when it's necessary.

How To Prepare for an Online Psychic Reading?

You can prepare for your first reading by paying attention to a few things in advance to get the most out of your experience.

Check your equipment

Psychic websites charge by the minute, so time is money. Make sure that your Internet connection is working properly and check the sound for your computer or phone. You don't want to have any technical glitches adversely affect your reading.

Formulate your questions in advance

Once again, top psychic reading sites charge by the minute, and you don't want to be wasting valuable time by being forced to think of your questions while the clock is ticking.

It would therefore probably be a good idea to write out your questions ahead of time. That way, you can simply read what you want to ask quickly and then be all ears for the psychic's response.

Avoid yes or no questions

The whole point of going to a psychic is to learn from what they tell you, so try to avoid yes or no questions at all costs.

Whatever is bothering you deserves a full explanation in order for you to understand what needs to be done. You're paying for the time, so ask the psychic to speak in some detail.

It's also important to keep in mind that in most cases, we worship "yes" and suffer "no," ignoring the question of balance.

Since the devil is often in the details, an in-depth explanation of your issues is essential if you are serious about creating meaningful change in your future.

Take the time to calm down beforehand

There is a reason that meditation is the basis of all spiritual practice. When your mind is clear, your thinking and actions will be more receptive to what an advisor has to say.

Before receiving your psychic reading online, take the time to clear your thoughts. Make sure to let go of whatever immediate stressors might be weighing on you. Some simple breathing exercises can help you to do this.

It's also important to remain calm and listen during your reading. Try to limit your expectations and keep an open mind. It's quite possible that what you hear in your reading may not initially make sense to you.

Change takes time, and your initial steps in that direction may be both confusing and awkward. Stay focused and keep your psychic goal in sight.

Finding the Best Online Psychic Reading Websites - Wrapping Up

At one time, psychic readings were stealth and exotic practice.

Nowadays, though, psychic practices such as online tarot readings, horoscope readings, and even past life readings have become quite commonplace.

If you're interested in the world of psychic phenomena and are looking for a reliable psychic online to consult, here are the best psychic reading websites we've researched that are notable for providing accurate readings.

If love's on your mind, try Kasamba. They specialize in all matters of the heart, and their free chat minutes deal might just make yours skip a beat.

Next, there's Keen, known for its excellent spiritual readings and a phone app that can connect you with a medium 24/7.

And let's not forget Psychic Source, with their free psychic reading deal setting the pace at $0.66 a minute.

So, if you're looking for the best chat, video, or phone psychic reading online, this is our list of the finest psychic sites in the business.

Give them a shot - gifted psychics are just a click away.

References: