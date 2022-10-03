Best Online Psychic Reading: Top Psychic Medium For Tarot Readings And Free Psychics In 2022

Some people cannot find a way to solve their issues and that is why they feel stressed and distracted. Others want to know something real about their future; they want to prepare earlier for the tasks that are coming but can not find a possible way to do that.

Psychic readings could dig deep inside your thoughts and show you what you are capable of doing. They can display your best life path and provide answers to the most puzzling questions that have been with you from the past.

If you believe in horoscopes, astrology, palm reading, etc., doing psychic reading would be very much beneficial for you. You can do it offline or online, but online is always preferred due to the anonymity and the comfort you get while being in a place you know is secure for you.

With simple chats, emails, phone or video calls, you can do psychic readings, tarot readings, dream analysis, get career advice, help to forget someone, and more. You will clear your mind, calm your body, and live happily.

Below are some of the best platforms for psychic reading, so if you are interested, let's hop in and find out what fits you the best.

Best Online Psychic Reading Sites of 2022

Purple Garden - Overall Best Psychic Readers Online, Editor’s Pick Kasamba - Trusted Tarot Platform Offering Free Fortune Teller Asknow - Popular Psychic Source To Get Astrology Reading Online Keen - Real Psychic Medium Site For Instant Answer Tarot Online PsychicOz - Affordable Psychic Readers For Numerology Reading

#1. Purple Garden - Overall Best Psychic Readers Online, Editor’s Pick

PAID CONTENT

Purple Garden is one of the best websites for psychic and tarot reading and is on the top of the list for many reasons. In a very short time, Purple Garden has emerged as the number one psychic reading website globally, thanks to its readers who are certified and provide authentic service.

The interactive searching tool, the AI, and real-time advisors for navigating the website increase the chances of finding the finest experts for your wants and needs. You can search for a reader in different ways, by typing their name, by rating and customer’s reviews, city, a category in which they have a specialty, etc.

Purple Garden is the only website with real-time services, which is why people love it.

Another advantage of using Purple Garden is the variety of ways you can have your readings. If you want an in-person appointment, just search “psychics near me”. Purple Garden has experts worldwide that will provide their service in a really short time.

If you are not comfortable offline, as many people are not, try online. You can contact your advisor by phone, chat, email, or video call and just write down the solutions to your problems.

Prices that Purple Garden offers are affordable for everyone. You get free first minutes on your first reading, and after that, if you become a constant member the discounts will be a thing you should keep an eye on. This site is also known as the best tarot reading site in the industry and as a site that may change your life for good.

Features

Purple Garden provides tons of services. It contains experts in so many categories and subcategories like astrology, dream analysis, tarot card reading, career advice, spiritual cleansing, life coaching, and many more. Not as many other platforms, Purple Garden gives options to find rare psychic readers online like love ascension career, empathic medium, esoteric alchemy, and so on.

Pros

Usable on mobile

It offers different subcategories

Very affordable prices

Active psychics 24/7

Free trial

Cons

Some of the readers are not available online, so you need to do the reading in-person

Customer’s reviews

A big number of Purple Garden customers are very pleased with the services they have gotten. A 5-star rating is usually the most common rating on this website, which is why this site is number one. Many people say that they got their lives changed in different ways for small prices after they started using this particular platform.

#2. Kasamba - Trusted Tarot Platform Offering Free Fortune Teller

PAID CONTENT

With 22+ years of experience, Kasamba is one of the most well-established psychic reading services in the industry. Many people choose it for its tarot readings and they affirm that Kasamba helped in a variety of ways.

If you are new to this industry, Kasamba, with the free minutes it offers, will guide you to the exact psychic you need. Unlike other websites, which limit the free trial to the first psychic you seek advice from, Kasamba’s offer applies to each new guidance counselor you try.

This site has an official app that you can download from Play Store and App Store and instead on the web, you can use the app for your chats and emails with the advisors. The searching tool is living up to the hype and provides fast research based on your desires. Every reader is verified and has his profile on the site or the app, so you can easily click on the profile, see what past customers have said, read things about the advisor and decide whether he is the right one for you or not.

The discounts, prices, and money refunds make Kasamba more tempting to use. When you sign up, after the free trial, you get up to 70% off on your first reading. After that, the more you use the website, the more comfortable and clear-minded you become, and the lower prices and bigger discounts you get.

Features

Starting from aura readings to palm readings and so on, Kasamba offers as many services as the best sites in this industry. There might be no question that Kasambas’ readers can not answer. Using spiritual tools like astrology, runes, dream readings, tarot spreads, etc, the experts will try to direct your life positively and give you real solutions to your problems.

Pros

20+ years of quality working

Professional advisors

Private and secure

Guarantees the best match within 3 minutes

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Short free trial

Many of the most experienced psychics may be expensive

Does not offer video calls

Customer’s reviews

Customers are thankful and very happy that they used Kasamba. Real-time chatters, fast repliers, friendly, direct, and honest readers and advisors give users their best ratings and feel free to come back if another problem arises. One, and maybe the only feature that customers complain about is not having a chance to video call the reader, but they hope that Kasamba will fix the situation.

#3. Asknow - Popular Psychic Source To Get Astrology Reading Online

PAID CONTENT

Whether you want to know something about your future, you want to hear some predictions for your life, or you need help to overcome the biggest challenges in your life, Asknow might be the right place for you. With over 600 psychics available round the clock, this site has helped many individuals worldwide.

To help you find the most suitable one, Asknow provides maybe the most superior search filter of all reading sites. Customers can search for an expert based on several categories, every category you may think of. Depending on your wants, you can select a reader based on specialties, reading style, tools, their status on the site, or even their overall rating; read their biography, and contact them.

If you ask yourself: ”Will I feel comfortable during the session?” just open the site and notice what it offers; the answer will be easy. You can have your readings through chat, phone call, or video call while lying in your bed or sitting on the couch and having your best snack.

Asknow might have the lowest prices of all the mentioned sites, but the results are still the same. They are quite straightforward, so you will never pay more than what is mentioned. The prices vary from $0,99/min to $5/min, depending on your budget. Asknow is a very flexible platform, and the chances of not finding an affordable reader for yourself are very low.

Features

As well as the other sites in this industry, Asknow has many different categories and fields. Psychics do the readings with or without tools; it depends on you. If you are interested in aura readings, tarot readings, horoscopes, palmistry, or many more, visit Asknow. Their cooperative and expressive readers will give you a reading in a way that you will fully understand.

Pros

Newest and most advanced search filters

Multiple payment methods

Numerous well-known and tested psychics

A group forum is available

The first five minutes are free

Cons

Some of the psychics only offer reading via chat

The best psychics are not always available

Customer’s reviews

The readings that are done by Asknows’ advisors are enjoyed by most of the customers. The way the readers do their job is beloved and the customers feel connected with the reader. The ratings are 4 or 5 stars and as the users say, the pieces of advice are very useful.

#4. Keen - Real Psychic Medium Site For Instant Answer Tarot Online

PAID CONTENT

Keen is one of the most experienced psychic networks in the industry, with 20+ years of experience. Although Keen is a veteran psychic network, it keeps its site up-to-date, and it is promoted in Cosmopolitan, Bustle, Refinery 29, etc.

Working with individuals who are different from each other makes Keen one of the best sites where you can find the perfect advisor for your problem. All consultants are committed to empowering lives by helping people discover answers to their most vague questions, find their purpose in life, and more. They motivate individuals and try to be honest in the least painless way possible.

On Keen, you can easily find a suitable match to discuss your problem and get the best answers. It offers over 1700 readers to choose from, more than any other similar network. You just simply click on a button and call the advisor who is ready to help you with your issue. If you do not want to get on a call, you can chat or email and get the same results as talking on the phone or in person.

In addition, Keen has an advanced system with an interactive tool to assist you in locating psychics with the expertise and reading style you want. You may also refine your search results based on price, availability, user rating, and other criteria.

Features

Keen offers you a wide range of opportunities. You can find a psychic in categories like financial outlook, love, and relationships, life questions, etc. Not only will you find a psychic, but you may also find one of the best of them. This site also offers tarot, spiritual, astrology readings, and the most experienced love advisors.

Pros

You can get psychic readings by phone, chat, or email

Low prices

Free 3 minutes trial when joining

20+ years of experience in this area

A big number of solid advisors

Cons

They can refund your money once in 30 days

Only conversations that occur within the last 3 days are eligible for reimbursement

Customer’s reviews

Using Keen, most users are completely satisfied with the services they receive. Many say that they visit this site often because of the friendly, humorous, honest, and cautious counselors in every situation. The ratings for this page are very high, and it is fully recommended for use when someone needs help solving various problems.

#5. PsychicOz - Affordable Psychic Readers For Numerology Reading

PAID CONTENT

If you're searching for a platform with plenty of positive reviews, PsychicOz may be the place for you. In their 20 years of work, readers on PsychicOz have made millions of lives easier. This website is not one of the biggest on the market but its quality is extremely good.

While using PsychicOz, your readings are completely safe, secure, and anonymous. Any information stored on the site is encrypted, meaning your private data is always safe.

Unlike many other platforms, PsychicOz offers everyday low prices to keep its platform affordable for all users regardless of the time of use. Keeping this in mind, Psychic Oz may be an excellent platform for long-term psychic readings as their prices remain affordable in the long process.

If you strictly know what your problem is and what type of advisor you are looking for, with the searching tool this site has developed, you can find it in a matter of seconds. Choose your preferred reading subject, psychic ability, and psychic tool, and your ideal psychic is there. If you still can not find one, search for customers’ favorites, and you can explore all the psychics with the biggest ratings.

On PsychicOz, your readings feel like you are chatting or talking with a friend, thanks to their opportunities to have consultations via chat, phone call, and email for different yet affordable prices. PsychicOz also only accepts payments via PayPal, so it will not be able to store your payment information.

Features

Going beyond the typical readers, PsychicOz, unlike other sites, employs mystics specialized in runestones who can read cosmic energy to help you become more adapted to the universe. Besides this, on this website, you get love and relationship readings, pet readings, career, and life path readings, and you get solutions for problems like divorce, missing a person, and so on.

Pros

Every reading begins with one free minute

No prepayment is necessary

Additional three minutes after the first payment

24/7 access to the best psychics

Certified readers

Very secure platform (VeriSign Trusted, TRUSTe Certified, and Norton Secured)

Cons

Unclear refund policy

No video chats available for readings

Customer’s reviews

PsychicOz consistently gets good grades. Customers love the services they receive because all the advisors are friendly and non-judgemental. They provide a very qualitative reading that allows you to see all the opportunities in your life more clearly. The readers are also talented and well-experienced so the customers leave the meeting with satisfaction.

Things To Consider Before Choosing A Live Psychic Reader

1. Security

Security might be one of the most important factors when looking for a psychic site. There are two main reasons for this claim. First, you put all your details when you register, and second, give information about your credit card. So, when looking for an online psychic, ensure the site is secure and breach-proof, or you will get your identity stolen.

2. Anonymity

If you need help and do not want to reveal your identity, choose a site where you can talk to an advisor over the phone or consult via text messages. To further protect your identity, look for a webpage that offers to hide your name under a pseudonym, and feel free to use it.

3. Price

When it comes to price, you better look for a site that gives you different pricing plans. With this feature, it is easier to find a plan that best fits your opportunities.

4. Discounts

If you plan to use psychic readers for a long time, watch out for discounts. You should make sure they offer periodic discounts to reduce how much you pay over time. Discount helps you save money long term.

5. Trial minutes

Trial minutes are very important when it comes to choosing the perfect website. Having free minutes can save you a lot of money. How? You must pay for your reading when a site does not provide a free trial. You might end up feeling dissatisfied with the service and waste your money for nothing.

Imagine paying 10 readers money and walking away disappointed from every appointment. Trial minutes give you a big chance to test if you are comfortable with this process and help you see if you are at the right place.

6. Convenience

When you use a free online psychic reading site, you should feel calm and relaxed. Try to select an expert with whom you will not be stressed, will be free to communicate from your bed simply by clicking on your smartphone or computer and solve every hard situation. The website should also be easy to use and available 24/7.

7. Search filters

A good psychic site should offer a wide range of opportunities to find the best advisor. You should be able to search for a reader according to his rating, category, availability, price, etc. Without this tool, it will be difficult to discover the particular one you need.

8. Categories

If you have numerous problems and unanswered questions about your life, look for a site with experienced advisors in many categories. The more advice you get, the happier you will be.

9. Payment method

Choose sites that offer a variety of payment methods like PayPal, Debit card, Credit card, Skrill, American Express, and Cheques. The more options you have, the better.

Online Psychics Vs. Offline Psychics: Why Is It Better to Use Online Psychics?

Many people wonder if online psychics and offline psychics are different. Talking in a spiritual sense, the answer is no, but if other factors are taken into account, then yes, they are completely different, and online psychics have way more benefits.

When reading online, you do not have to travel to meet a psychic, make an appointment and move about testing different psychics. You can find an expert with a simple click of a button with online readings.

An online reading will cost you well less than meeting up in person. Every site provides special offers, free minutes, discounts, etc. Another advantage is that if you are not satisfied with one reader, you can find another without moving from your room. You just search for a new one on the website and start reading again.

If the expert needs to see your body movements for better reading, just turn on the camera and get the same effect as in-person. Online, you can have a phone call, video call, chat, or email, you have anonymity, and you feel more comfortable opening up to someone you do not know. Online psychic readings are way more flexible but still as accurate as offline readings are.

Psychic Reading: FAQs

1. What is psychic reading?

Psychic reading is an act where an individual with psychic powers taps into your energy to see things about your past, present, or future. The term is commonly associated with paranormal-based consultation given for a fee in such settings as over the phone, in a home, or at psychic fairs.

Cold psychic reading is also a well-known term that describes psychic reading where the psychic does not have prior knowledge about the client and acquires all the information from reading the client's energy and observing their behaviors and characteristics. Despite psychic readings being controversial and a focus of skeptical inquiry, popular interest in them persists.

2. Why should I try psychic reading?

A psychic reading may be beneficial in a variety of ways. Here are some of them:



It gives you peace of mind

It validates your decisions

It can prepare you for the future

It inspires you

It gives you an overview of your life

3. How can you increase your chances of meeting your soulmate with a free psychic love reading?

When it comes to finding love, many people turn to psychics for help. A psychic can give you guidance and advice on finding love, but can not guarantee that you will find your soulmate. Here are some tips that increase your chances of finding the love of your life:



Stop looking for love, love will find you

Be social and meet new people

Believe in yourself

Be optimistic

Make the first move

Be yourself

4. How can free psychics help you choose the right career path?

Choosing the right career path often might be difficult. If you do not know what your strengths are, you are not sure what you are best at, it is good to seek help from a psychic source. Psychics can help you connect with your intuition and try to find answers to your questions.

When choosing a psychic to consult about your career ask around for recommendations or do some research online and find someone experienced and respected. Once you've found a reader you trust, be prepared to answer some questions about your goals, dreams, and ambitions. The more information you give the expert, the better they can help you.

5. Are online psychic chat readings reliable?

The answer is yes. As long as you are honest with the reader, and you provide true information about you and your problem, he/she will connect with you spiritually and try to help you with your matters. If you start telling false facts about yourself, the advisor will lose its connection and the reading will be a fail.

Conclusion: Get Free Trial Via Video Or Phone Psychic Readings

Life might be very hard these days. No person on this planet has no problems. Sometimes, the struggle is real, so we try to find a way to get our lives back in order and make a fine living again.

Even though most people do not believe in mythical, unordinary things, many of them look for solutions in a psychic reading. With all of the advanced internet opportunities, an online psychic reading may be a fantastic approach to start finding answers to any concerns you have in your life.

Engaging with tarot readers or clairvoyants can give helpful information and most of the time is entertaining and calm. The psychics are experts at their jobs and will assist you with all of your worries until you are honest with them.

Whatever problems you have, we really believe that one of the sites above will be a good match for you. Even if you will not like the session, you will not lose anything because all of these platforms offer free minutes to understand if that is the right thing for you.

Best of luck and we hope, with our help, you will get the best out of your life.